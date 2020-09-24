Smithers Interior News Editorial

Voting is a civic duty

The Interior News commends the candidates for mayor and council, urges engagement of the electorate

It is on.

This week the Smithers byelection to elect a new mayor and town councillor gets into full swing.

The Interior News would like to take this opportunity to commend all the candidates who have put themselves forward in service of their community.

We are impressed that two people have committed to the mayor’s race and four have entered the contest for the vacant council seat.

It is important and appropriate, of course, to subject the hopefuls to close scrutiny of their platforms and their character, but equally important that we recognize their commitment and keep it civil.

LAST WEEK: Fear drives hesitancy

The slate of candidates represents pretty much the breadth of diversity in the Canadian political spectrum and could change the face of council depending on the outcome.

For at least a couple of election cycles the balance of power has been somewhat progressive-leaning, but that could change toward more conservative with the choices at hand.

For some that is a desirable outcome. For others, not so much.

MORE EDITORIAL: Bag it, no excuses

Although this time around the vote is only for a two-year term, it is nevertheless a very important decision.

The town has been affected dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic and regardless of what has happened thus far, it is the upcoming decisions of council that are going to determine how we recover.

The important thing here is that voters make their voices heard by getting out and exercising their civic duty. In the grand scheme of the Canadian political system, municipal governments may not have a great deal of power, but what happens in the council chamber has a direct impact on our daily lives.

To the candidates: Thank you, work hard and good luck.

To the electorate: Take the time to get to know the issues, attend the virtual all candidates meeting coming up Oct. 1, reach out to the candidates themselves and, most importantly, vote.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How are you feeling about the start of school amid COVID-19?

Just Posted

Cullen confirmed as B.C. NDP candidate for Stikine despite party’s equity policy

Former Tahltan Central Government President Annita McPhee said the process made her feel “abused”

Who is or may be running in Stikine in the provincial election

Cullen nomination sparks controversy over NDP equity policy

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Witset releases COVID-19 strategy following three confirmed cases

Plan implements strict measures to contain spread of the virus

Meet the 10-year-old girl who grew a pineapple in northern B.C.

Emily Atkins discovers it takes a lot of patience to grow tropical fruit in a temperate climate

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

J35 had previously done a ‘Tour of Grief,’ carrying her dead calf for 17 days

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Most Read