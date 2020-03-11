Volunteers needed for Smithers homeless count

I have reached Taber, AB with a little over 16,000 steps toward my next goal: Grassy Lake, AB. Taber is in southern Alberta; population 8,428 in 2016; Mayor Andrew Prokop. The wind has been cold but I love the feeling of spring in the air, even if it is just between some snow falling.

A reminder: Meals on Wheels is looking for one or two drivers to deliver a warm meal to seniors who live in Smithers. More information call Heather Shannon, 250-847-0608.

At the Library, Pyjama Day, Wednesday, March 18, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Great fun, hands-on activities and snacks. Program is free, open to everyone, no registration is required.

Smithers Alternate Film Society presents: Jojo Rabbit (New Zealand, Czech Republic, USA). Described as unapologetically insensitive, cheerfully outrageous. A World War II satire. At the Roi Theatre, Sunday, March 29, 6 p.m.

I have attended this several times and each time was totally entertained. Divas & Friends, Ruby Anniversary. March 28, 7:30 p.m., Della Herman Theatre. Tickets $20 adults, $10 youths, available at Mountain Eagle Books and Mills Interior Stationery.

This is a fundraiser for the 40th anniversary of the Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council, an evening of song, music, dance and theatrical interludes. Performances by Creative Roots Performing Arts, Broadway Music Studio, The Harp Muse, Bria Rose, Kinetic Dance Collective, Whiskey Rose, the SSS Drama Club and a collaboration between Lori Koop and Dorothy Giesbrecht. Tom Young and Tony Harris will provide retrospective stories and fun facts (plus a few laughs) about 1980, the year BV Arts Council was established.

Following the 2018 Report on Homeless Counts in BC, homeless counts are taking place in a concerted effort in communities across the province in 2020. These counts provide important information on the estimated number, key demographics and service needs of those experiencing homelessness.

Your help is needed to conduct the count in Smithers. A training session first, April 6, then conducting a brief anonymous survey with people who are experiencing homelessness during the count which takes place on April 17. People involved need to be compassionate, accepting and comfortable with one-on-one conversations, have a friendly, non-judgmental attitude and a good sense of humour. You need to be 19 years of age or older and younger than 70 years of age to meet insurance requirements. More information and to register hsa-bc.ca/homeless-count. The Homelessness Services Association, in partnership with Urban Matters and BC Non-Profit Housing Association have been contracted by BC Housing to work with communities to implement the 2020 Provincial Homeless Count.

Closing with two things: “How old do you have to get before wisdom descends like a plastic bag over your head and you learn to keep your big mouth shut? Maybe never. Maybe you get frivolous with age.” Margaret Atwood. And: diligent – characterized by steady, earnest, and energetic effort. Painstaking.