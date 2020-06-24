Volunteers are the beating heart of community

Kristen Groen was the recipient of a Lions Club bursary in part because of this essay

The Lions Club awarded five $1,000 bursaries to graduating high school students who filled out an application and provided an essay on volunteering. Kristen Groen of the Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School wrote the standout essay presented here.

A community isn’t just a group of people living in roughly the same geographical area.

A community is a group stitched together by relationships and acts of care and love by people with different backgrounds, ethnicities and walks of life.

Volunteer work is one of the essential stitches in this working and beautiful patchwork quilt we all live in.

To see the importance of volunteer work, envision a community without any volunteers. No volunteer firefighters, no candy stripers, no volleyball coaches, no Salvation Army or food bank workers, or volunteers who clean up and preserve our natural surroundings.

Think of how devastating the impacts would be to our beautiful community.

Response to fire outbreaks would be slowed, already overworked nurses would be pushed to the breaking point.

Community sports and recreational events would be diminished, if not disappear altogether. Homeless people would not receive many of the services available to them and would also go hungry.

The environment and wildlife would take a hit. Our community would only be filled with people who worked for money, and it soon would fall apart.

We are living in the midst of a history-making crisis. We can see how we as communities need to band together. It is important now more than ever to give back to our communities and ensure that the most vulnerable are kept safe. We owe our communities our time and knowledge and support in order to encourage those who are stressed during times like these, either because of being over-worked or exposed to the possibility of being harmed, either physically, mentally or emotionally.

Volunteer work doesn’t only benefit the person who the work is being done for, but also benefits the doer. As HelpGuide.org, an online guide to mental wellness, suggests, volunteering gives a wonderful sense of purpose and increases self-confidence. Various studies show that volunteering helps you combat stress and depression in a healthy way. It has been shown that a community will thrive under the direction and contributions of its mentally healthy citizens. As the saying goes, “helping others helps yourself.”

Volunteer work isn’t a cure for mental health problems, though. If you struggle, you should reach out and seek help from a doctor.

From actions as small as giving a cup of flour to a needy neighbour so she can bake her award-winning chocolate cake for her daughter’s birthday, to rescuing orphaned bear cubs to help preserve wildlife, to serving soup and sandwiches to homeless people on a Saturday afternoon, giving back to the community is essential to its prosperity. Have you ever observed a group of students cleaning up alongside a littered highway? It is inspiring and makes one want to contribute in some way.

Volunteer work promotes the safety and happiness of others and is an important part of our economy.

So, thank you, to all our hard-working volunteers in the Bulkley Valley. You are a part of the beating heart of our community.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19
Next story
Do you think B.C. should be an NHL hub?

Just Posted

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

Witset cannabis shop hopeful for July 3 opening

Business is planning on a soft opening to local community in fourth week of June

RDBN takes aim at firearm ban, sends letter to Trudeau expressing disapproval of OIC

Regional District voted unanimously to send letter urging Liberals to reconsider process

‘A very exciting opportunity’: Terrace and Hazelton to get new high school classes

Caledonia offers Human Performance, Hazelton introduces Cybersecurity Foundations

School District 82 trustees give back pay increase

Each school will get around $100 for student centred initiatives

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Daycares find unique ways to teach physical distancing to young kids

B.C. says centres must have the physical space to support distancing, and encourages outdoor play when appropriate

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

Most Read