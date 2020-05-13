Virtual socializing not worth the trouble

I could get some kind of app to talk to you tonight but I have decided to just go ahead with the regular email feature. All that other stuff baffles me. I know I can Zoom along and talk face to screen with someone. Honestly? I have no desire to look at the screen more than I do. With a feature where someone can see me is a stretch too far. I would have to get washed, brush my teeth, put on my bra (or not), brush my hair and have a conversation. Not for me.

I understand that for those who miss someone far away, virtual interaction is just the ticket to ease the loneliness. I also see the advantage of Zooming into a basement for an interview. Beyond the headshot and the loaded bookshelf behind I wonder how those folks are dressed?

I do get a kick out of the music some present to help others get through another day. I see a parent could get a babysitter on some app. Don’t know how it works. The babysitter could be anywhere I suppose and the children are in their own home. Good idea?

It looks like a viewer could learn almost anything from someone in another place. Dancing, singing, cooking, etc. Probably all this app stuff will make this time in our lives better. I do have to wonder that when school is back in session how all that will go for the teachers and students. I am thinking there will be great differences in the grade levels of some classes. It will be an interesting transition back to regular school. No more Dick and Jane books. Maybe even reading, writing and arithmetic will slip away into the past.

It still comes down to that every day I thank my lucky stars I live in this cabin in the woods. I can shop without complications, come home, walk my old dogs without distancing from people. I do move off the road for cars of course.

So, I have to say that I hope you are all doing your bit to keep someone healthy. Be well and mind your way.

