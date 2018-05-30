Using what I learned from Smithers teachers to help others

Editor,

Recently I visited the Bulkley Valley and had occasion to chat with a local senior. We ran into each other in a Smithers medical clinic when I brought my own mother in for an appointment. We commenced to catch up on a couple of decades of news in the waiting room.

Her daughter (my grad 1987 classmate) is a now a teacher, something her mom is quite proud of as she herself was once a teacher too. As we spoke I remembered how fortunate our class was to have the influence of many phenomenal teachers. Actually it seemed like we had a disproportionate amount of quality mentoring during high school.

Even today, some 30 years later I am cognizant of the lessons learned both by intention and by example in their classrooms. In my career I work as a vocational rehabilitation counsellor and help people with mental illness find and keep work. I am very much aware of the cost for persons who have not had a strong foundation to support them in times of crisis.

Mr. Doulis used to say that, “Math is just English, read it,” and taught us the stories behind the mathematicians that developed the theories we were learning. I have never forgotten going home after learning about Pythagoras only to help my dad square the foundation of a new shop he was plotting out in the backyard: I knew how to make the inside angles equal.

Mr. Barry gave me and other Grade 12 students the opportunity to “student teach” in his Grade 9 classes for our Writing and Directing 12 program. He had an open and welcoming spirit. I never knew then how challenging that must of been to have students interrupting his program. I always felt like he was excited and happy to see us. Mr. Barry increased my willingness to fail and my curiosity to try.

While in Grade 11 an older classmate and friend became ill with mental illness. Mr. Law had the insight to encourage me to dedicate a major writing project to this issue. While trying to understand what my friend was going through I had a means to research his condition and gain valuable insight when other supports were not easily accessible.

I was surprised to run into my classmate’s mom at the medical office the other day. However I was grateful for the quick chat and to be reminded of deeply individualized education I received while growing up here. It is not lost on me that the diverse needs of my clients are met each day in part with tools learned from my hometown school teachers.

Kindly,

Lana Cullis

Vancouver