Understanding a massive outporing of support

What I witnessed in Smithers on Jan. 29, of the support and solidarity shown for the truckers’ convoy against vaccine mandates and restrictions, that was happening simultaneously on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, and all across Canada, is not something I have ever seen in all the 30-plus years I have lived here.

The sheer numbers of people and vehicles in Smithers was astounding.

I took a full 15-minute video of the trucks rolling down Hwy 16, until my arm got tired and the battery of my phone died, and the trucks were still coming. That was the big rigs alone. The hundreds of vehicles that lined up behind them extended for miles, well past my ability to see them all, even from my vantage point on a hill.

I would be remiss for not acknowledging this event.

I observed people of all kinds, of all ages, of all faiths and personal opinions, saying that they have a right to be heard. They said that in the loudest possible means. I’m writing this a full ten hours afterward and my ears are still ringing.

There were many things at play. People are tired. Tired of being scared and confused and locked down, told what to do, sometimes with no clear explanations. I saw people who are tired of mixed messages, losing incomes and jobs, paying more and seeing no relief or end on the horizon. I saw a fed up population.

It was a massive display of defiance. A loud demand to be heard.

In any setting if we do not listen to each other, we become divided. I have seen this over the last two years with families divided, friends that no longer talk but hurl insults at each other. We are losing each other.

Not many of us knew what a pandemic was two years ago. Our vocabulary did not have, and we did not understand, what lock-downs, vaccine passports, public health mandates were or all of the things this pandemic would force upon us. We had no way to anticipate all that we would lose.

Through our trying to understand what is going on around us, to deal with our fear, our despair and our losses, to understand science most of us strain to comprehend, we have lost our compassion for each other. Tempers have taken over, and disrespect sparks outrage.

The local convoy tells me we need to rethink how we continue forward. How do we have clarity on a health crisis that is in a flux of constant change. How do we protect ourselves, each other and our community. If we do not go back to the past “normal,” then what will our “new normal” look like? Do our governments have the information they need from all of us to lead effectively, clearly?

We have all lost so much in these last two years, it’s time we start listening, adapting, planning and changing the way we go into year three, so our future will hold hope for all of us, that we will get through it all together, intact.

Freedom Convoy 2022 in Smithers Jan.29. (Deb Meissner photo)