Under the bright lights destined for the small screen

I immediately knew it was going to be a story with legs.

I had just returned to Smithers in early 2019 when I noticed CCC239 on a court list for Smithers. Being a seasoned crime and court reporter, I knew this meant attempted murder under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Of course, any attempted murder case in a small town is going to be of interest, but when I started digging around and found out the circumstances, I knew it would be full of intrigue.

The trial did not disappoint revealing a narrative fit for one of those true-crime documentary TV series that are all the rage.

Here, we had two neighbours, formerly friends, estranged by a financial arrangement gone awry, thrown into an escalating feud ultimately culminating in the alleged attempted murder.

Never at issue was the fact that Ron Fowler had shot George Parent on Oct. 14, 2017.

But there were no witnesses to the actual shooting except Ron and George, a classic he said, he said scenario with a jury as the arbiter of who would come across as the more reliable witness.

Most of the elements of the alleged feud lined up between the Crown and defence with very different interpretations. Both lawyers presented their clients as victims of relentless harassment.

Both men claimed it was the other who had ambushed him on that Saturday afternoon two and a half years previously.

Revelations at trial including some you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up moments, such as the fact George happened to be carrying his wallet and cell phone in a place he rarely ever did, in the pocket of his shirt right over his heart where the first bullet struck.

The jury ultimately favoured the Crown’s version of events and convicted Ron of attempted murder.

Then in a bizarre twist, a few months later, while awaiting sentencing, Ron was killed when he was hit by a truck in Fraser Lake.

Last week, one of those true crime documentary TV series came a-knocking. Fear Thy Neighbour is a production that has had seven seasons and airs on the Investigation Discovery network.

The episodes follow a fairly standard formula with someone familiar with the case, often a journalist, “quarterbacking” the narrative to set the stage for victims, witnesses, friends, family, lawyers, experts etc. and dramatizations to fill in the “colour.”

In a Season 8 episode scheduled to air sometime later this year, yours truly will be that “quarterback” based on the extensive coverage I did of the trial.

It was a very interesting experience. I was tucked into a makeshift TV studio in the Glacier Room at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge for a grueling two-and-a-half hours for what will likely be mere minutes of on-screen time.

I’ve always wanted to be one of those “talking heads” in a documentary.

Now that I’ve had the experience, I’m not sure I would want to again. I’m hoping judicious editing will allow me to come across not too badly, but I’m pretty certain I’m not going to like seeing myself on TV.