Tyhee not just for the dogs

Writer wants dog owners to better control their pets at the park.

Editor,

Dog owners who keep a dog or dogs to mind their property and/or who know their dog/s has a tendency to be aggressive around strangers should be mindful that, while Park regulations might be a little relaxed after the season and in the winter months people other than them still use the park for various recreation activities.

It is very upsetting when one is standing quietly at the lake shore minding their own business watching for birds or the like to suddenly be approached by a very aggressive dog not on a lead. Fortunately the owner was close by and took control of the animal.

The park is there for all of us to enjoy and I should not have to be concerned about walking in the park for fear of being attacked by an aggressive dog or dogs. If owners are aware their dog/s have a tendency to be aggressive they should ensure that they are kept under control at all times and especially when walking in the park. They should also be aware there are community by-laws as well as park regulations regarding aggressive dogs and dogs running free.

Faithfully,

Ray Fletcher

Telkwa

Previous story
Vote for who you want to vote for
Next story
Biosphere outta sorts

Just Posted

VIDEO: Telegraph Creek residents celebrate going home

Wagon Burners play one last show in Terrace

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Locals get taste of pipeline construction benefits

The meeting outlined contract opportunities for Coastal GasLink pipeline

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

Nisga’a members part of B.C. basketball team that won gold in Pan Pacific Masters

Games were held in Australia

VIDEO: Telegraph Creek residents celebrate going home

Wagon Burners play one last show in Terrace

Man behind B.C. leg investigation previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot

One lucky fan will take home $706,815

Northern B.C. runner to compete in 100K ultra in California this weekend

Samantha Kasdorf was supposed to run an 80K course but due to wildfires it was cancelled

Most Read