Triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13.

Lorraine breaks down what is going on in Smithers

Walking is getting easier as the ice melts. Seems like a long winter this year. Guess there is not much a person can do except keep warm and motivated.

Some information that came to me on COVID-19/Coronavirus situation. Updates can be found at www.bccdc.ca, the BC Centre for Disease Control. Also suggested is the Public Health Agency of Canada www.canada.ca/en/public-health and the World Health Organization at

https:// www.who.int. The World Health Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

A reminder: The Homelessness Services Association, in partnership with Urban Matters and BC Non-Profit Housing Association are working on the Report of Homeless Counts in BC. They are seeking people who are compassionate, accepting and comfortable with one-on-one conversations, have a friendly, non-judgmental attitude and a good sense of humour. You need to be 19 years of age or older, younger than 70 (to meet insurance requirements. Register:

https://hsa-bc.ca/2020-bc-homeless-count.html or contact Brie Macaloney: brie.mcaloney@gmail.com, phone 778-210-0370. Another contact: Lydia Howard, Housing Advisor and Economic Development, Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society, 250-847-5211 Exc. 250. This count can provide important information on the estimated number, key demographics and service provision needs of those experiencing homelessness.

I have been asked about babysitting services in Smithers. When I checked it appears most places are full. There is a young mother with a year-old baby who wants to return to work. She doesn’t know many people in Smithers so I offered to put the word out. It would be full time although there would be a day or two when her husband is home where he can be responsible for this little boy. The care can be in your home or their home. If you know of someone could you give me a call 250-847-4797 and I can relay your information on to her.

Breast Cancer Awareness. I was told it is this month but on the website: www.cancer.ca it indicates it is October. It really does not matter what month actually, there are many Canadians who are proving that life is bigger than breast cancer. Get screened, learn how to do a self exam. Believe me, a mammogram is nothing now with the new fancy machines as compared to past experiences!

One thing coming up Saturday, March 28, 8:30pm: Turn Off Your Lights. https://www.earthhour.org. I am sure all of you love this planet, we need to take care of it and this 1 hour is such a small thing to do but has a super impact.

A positive thought for these times of concern: “The most beautiful people I’ve known are those who have known trials, have known struggles, have known loss, and have found their way out of the depths.” Elisabeth Kubler-Ross.

Closing with: today as I write this column it is Friday the 13th so this word works well:

Triskaidekaphobia: fear of the number 13.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

Just Posted

COVID-19: Northern Health limiting visitors at facilities until further notice

As of Monday, the health authority is also postponing non-urgent surgeries

Fishing lodge transfer to Lake Babine Nation underway

It’s part of complicated process to boost economic development

Houston man sentenced to house arrest for assault, trying to disarm cop and mischief

Mario Reutelsterz was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and setting a cabin on fire

Vehicle theft suspect remains in jail

Charged with six offences, including obstructing police

Writer supports woman’s right to choose

Just how reactionary is Smithers given one as yet unchallenged letter in… Continue reading

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read