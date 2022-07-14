Travel insanity teaches patients

Life can take some strange twists and turns on you now and again, and I’m learning patience when it does.

In thinking back a couple of years now, I think we can all relate to how fast life can change. Pre-COVID we were all just cruising along, life was normal. Now I wonder what “normal” is?

Being hesitant of being in a crowd, or being more critical of what is on the news, or even who is making it, seems to be more normal these days. All of us have had to decide for ourselves what we believe and what information we consume.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but I would like to think we have all learned valuable lessons along the way.

Patience is one of those virtues we have all had to develop to some degree, some better than others. I am usually a “just get it done kind of person,” not much for just waiting for things to happen. Some call it being a control freak, others say it is being a take charge person. I tend to think I’m a blend.

I don’t like it much when life is out of my control, and I don’t know many people who do. Knowing what is going on, taking the reins on your own destiny, or just having a dependable routine, is pretty comforting.

I’d say the last two years have been anything but comforting, but I have been enjoying a bit more of the old life, if you want to call it that, as restrictions from COVID are released.

One new adventure I am about to embark on since the height of COVID, that I already know is going to demand patience is travel. I am about to fly to the US, and of all things, have to travel through Toronto, ugh.

Since COVID restrictions have loosened, I think everyone and their dog (literally), are travelling by way of Toronto coming into and out of Canada.

As I watch the chaos that has ensued with thronging masses desperate to travel, I find myself dreading the oncoming experience. I am anxious to arrive, and I haven’t even left yet. I find myself almost laughing at my own dread, as I am a seasoned traveller, retired flight attendant, used to travel insanity. Normally I like it.

Toronto, at the moment, seems it’s own special insanity, a kind of travel hub hell. Patience Debby, patience I keep telling myself as a mantra. The airport is understaffed, luggage is piled high in every nook and cranny, lines of people are long and full of extremely frustrated travellers. I can’t wait, and yes that was sarcasm.

Everyone has a reason to travel, and every single traveller has a story. I used to hear the stories, and I tried very hard to be understanding of the sometimes bizarre behaviours the stress of travel could induce in my passengers. I am making an oath right now, and very publicly, that I am going to take the patience I have learned in the last two years, and not be one of the passengers that loses their mind and winds up on the six o’clock news.

Patience Debby, patience. My next Daresay I’ll let you know how this all plays out. Right now, I am wondering which is more expensive, alcohol or bail? And yes, I am laughing as I say that. Wish me luck!