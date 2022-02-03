Tom asks the question “to smoke or not to smoke?”

To smoke or not to smoke — that is the question

I started smoking at 16. My mother smoked, my father smoked. They warned against it but I guess I had to learn for myself.

I thought I was being cool, you know, the Marlboro Man type cool. Some of my friends smoked and I joined in.

Fairly soon in the game I started having issues. As a kid with bronchitis, smoking would not be recommended. It became apparent in Grade 12 when I entered a steeplechase race for fun. I barely made the one lap around the track and collapsed wheezing and gasping for breath.

Not to be deterred, I carried on to college. Another snag as I fell for Linda, a classmate. I arranged for us to meet at the Lions football game in the quarterback club seating behind the end zone. It was $1 to get in and I would treat. We met. You smoke she said. Another relationship down in flames.

By now the increase in nicotine by the cigarette manufacturers was kicking in. It seemed it was harder and harder to quit. I needed a new plan. I decided I needed to hate smoking, hate the smell, hate what smoking was doing to my health. I also needed a new start date for quitting.

I was moving north, that is north of Hope, and I would never smoke again. I did it, five years addicted was broken and I was on the way to improved breathing. My clothes didn’t smell and I felt that the big tobacco companies did not control my life any more.

Something came along a little later in my working career that could have helped me in my decision to smoke or not. I had signed up for a Level 3 First Aid course.

This entailed some fairly heavy reading of the instruction manual to provide a pretty good introduction to the workings of the human body and how to keep it running under trauma.

What stood out for me among many things was the miracle of breathing. We mammals all do the same thing. We breath air into our lungs, only around 22,000 times a day. Then somehow we have to take the oxygen out of that gaseous mix and get it into our blood stream.

The air travels down the capillaries ( which are very tiny vessels) to the alveolis (which are even tinier sacs) where the exchange takes place.

The oxygen goes in and the carbon dioxide goes out. This process happens around a thousand times an hour or so.

The question then becomes, do we want to interfere with this perfect operation and clog it up with smoke. Are we crazy?

OK, I know we all have our reasons for smoking and it is a true addiction that the big tobacco companies have taken control of our minds and bodies. But you can do it.

It’s a hard trail back to regaining your breathing health. How about even before you start smoking, use the mantra, say it over and over, “Remember The Alveolis.”

Thanks~ Tom