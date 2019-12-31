To auld acquaintance being remembered

Brenda muses about season’s greetings and resolutions

Happy New Year!

Really? Do you mean for the whole year? Happy, happy all the way? That can’t be right. Even when someone tells me to “have a good day” I want to say I will get back to them on that idea. Mind you those well wishes come my way from a much younger person.

What can I say when I want to wish a person the best of the season? Maybe that’s it. All the best of the season to you. How about” I wish good health to you and your family.” I hope you have a better year.

Tell me, what do you say to friends at this time of the year?

I know many will put on their best bib and tucker just so they can attend a party or something similar. Work yourself into a frenzy then break into song at midnight. A heart-felt version of Auld Lang Syne.

I heard this Robert Burns poem from 1788 sung by James Taylor. Taylor sang the song just recently of course.

As always I am moved by the words. “Should auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind.

I am told the words talk about two friends catching up over a drink or two. Many of us have lost so many friends these past years but we do not need to forget those old acquaintances and never bring them to mind

Oprah Winfrey said it well.”Cheers to a new year and another year to get it right.”

Don’t know who said this one. “Grow up. The New Year is not going to change anything. Things might get worse. You can change the year, not the mentality of people.”

Something to consider.

I won’t do a resolution to fit my mental state or body issues. Won’t attempt to resolve to fix my shortcomings.

Someone said, “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book.”

Write a good one. Let’s go with that for the coming year.

Be careful out there and look after yourself.

As always your calls are welcome at 250-846-5095 or an interesting email can come to mallory@bulkley.net.

