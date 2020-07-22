Tina Turner, O Canada and Alice Munro celebrate milestones

Lorraine dishes on some birthdays and upcoming events

Walking has its benefits, so I have been told. I do know that I feel better after moving around. Have been playing old-time music, like from my early teen years, which are on cassettes. What I find interesting, I actually remember pretty much all of the words to the songs. I just wish my memory was that good for things happening now.

Last column, I spoke about the walking poles and their benefit. A quick search of Google found for me a YouTube video of Monty Python, Ministry of Silly Walks. Have a look, totally funny, not something I would attempt.

Age – I understand that Tina Turner, a super singer, is now celebrating turning 80 years old. Somehow, I expect to see my favourite singers as staying the same “younger” age forever. Her celebration will be with a remixed version of the 1984 hit “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” Did some dancing to that song.

Speaking about songs – O Canada was proclaimed our national anthem June 27, 1980 making it 40 years old this year. It took 100 years from commission to adoption. History says it was first sung, in its original French, at a St. Jean-Baptiste Day celebration, June 24, 1880.

Since 1990, there have been two official proposals for lyric changes to remove language that could be considered racist and sexist. Finally, January 31, 2018 the National Anthem Act was passed updating “True patriot love in all thy sons command” to “True patriot love in all of us command” thereby achieving gender parity. Actually, the original French lyrics were gender-neutral.

The STEAMtruck. Each summer the STEAMtruck visits numerous towns and villages across BC to promote STEM learning and provide opportunities to get to know modern-day technology systems.

Canada Day and the camaraderie of nations

This year the truck has been adapted to serve as a Repair Café and Mobile Drive-in-Movie theatre! Come to the Smithers Public Library parking lot for an evening showing of the 1982 Canadian classic: The Grey Fox. Times: Sunday, July 26, 1 p.m. for the Repair Café and 9 p.m. for the drive-in-movie. More information – e-mail contact@smitherslibrary.ca or phone: 250-847-3043.

People keep asking “is COVID-19 really that serious?” Listen up: casinos and churches are closed. When Heaven and Hell agree on the same thing it’s probably pretty serious. Something I read; no author listed.

And to carry on the theme of birthdays and people aging: Alice Munro, Canada’s short fiction master, has turned 89. She won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013 and remains the only Canadian recipient. Among her many awards is the Man Booker International Prize for her lifetime body of work. The Library has a great selection of her books, time to try a few.

Closing with: indite: make up, compose. To give literary or formal expression to. To put down in writing. And one more: confabulate: to talk informally. To hold a discussion. To fill in gaps in memory by fabrication.


