BRENDA

Time to make decision on voting

Brenda enjoys respectful debates

Just about time for us to vote for the provincial election October 24. Some of you I know have already voted by some method of your choice. Good for you. I watched the TV debate and was quite relieved. No rudeness or shouting. No name calling unless it was actually the candidates name like John, Andrew or Sonia. I noticed comments like “I agree.”

Even an apology was forthcoming from John Horgan.

If you were undecided you might just have come away with an answer for your choice. The moderator Sachi Kurl was very good as well. The American debate folks need her on their side.

There was John Horgan-NDP, Sonia Furstenau -Green Party and Andrew Wilkinson- liberal.

READ LAST WEEK’S SPICE OF LIFE: Nasty act ill-informed or racist

It has been said by some that Canadians are too kind and a bit wimpy. I gather we apologize too much. Well, I’m sorry, listening to a respectful, reasonable political discussion was like a breath of fresh air.

Other than the great political debate these past two days have been very good ones reminding me once more why I am so lucky to live here.

Lucky also to have many friends who make sure I can continue to live in my cabin in the woods. Yesterday my snow tires were put on, the chimney was cleaned and I was given some stuff for pain. Haven’t tried that yet.

Today the group who had gathered here for the summer months to have a coffee, goodies and a chat came along to have a good old work-bee. I had the list and so the place was a hive of activity.

Shelter down, plants and pots taken care of, garbage collected. Hoses away and so it went. After an hour my wee place was ready for winter. What did I do? I just shuffled around like a queen bee.

If you are having trouble with the fall clean-up maybe you could collect some folks to come around and do what needs to be done.

Call 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seniors should vote with their children

Just Posted

Shea Long roosts in the Shoot Out in the Telkwa Range. (SnoRiders, Houston/Shea Long photo)
Telkwa Range snowmobiling permit lottery opens

Application period is Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 for snowmobiliers and skiers to gain access to Starr Basin

The Dupras family has been regulars at the Babine River and have seen plentiful grizzlies over the years. (Jay Dupras photo/Lakes District News)
A family’s close encounter with a grizzly on Babine River bridge

Photo-enthusiasts let the bear access the bridge for photos putting others at risk

Nathan Cullen, right, looks on as Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader Chief Woos, also known as Frank Alec, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation, Carolyn Bennett and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser address the media in Smithers, B.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
10 Gitxsan hereditary chiefs call for BC NDP to remove Cullen as Stikine candidate

Ten Gitxsan hereditary chiefs have called for the firing of NDP candidate… Continue reading

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for Stikine candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Joe Bramsleven and partner Tammy Wilson (centre) await election results with campaign manager Scott Groves, right, and his wife Lori Ann Groves at Boston Pizza Oct. 15. (Deb Meissner photo)
Atrill defeats Bramsleven for mayor in landslide

Mika Meyer replaces Atrill as the sixth councillor

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
2 years after huge highway acid spill, Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Most Read