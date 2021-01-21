Time for planting tuberous begonias and pruning fruit trees

Erik says fruit tree pruning is an art and can be done year round

I was just thinking about starting my tuberous begonias. They are not realy tubers, but are actually called corms.

They have been stored in my basement in peat moss. Since it may take up to three months from planting the corms to full bloom, get them started soon.

Set corms one inch apart, hollow side up, in a planting tray or pots filled with moistened potting soil. Only press the corms down, so the top is level with the soil around it. Don’t cover. Place the planting tray in a heated room with some light.

When watering, it is important not to get any water on top of the corms or they will rot.

I know that fruit tree pruning is not something you would want to do just yet, but actually you could, as it can be done nearly all year round.

If you do decide to do it now, before the freezing temperatures have left us, it will take a lot more muscle because the sap is frozen. But it might be a good idea to go and see what shape your pruning tools are in.

Hopefully you are not like some people who leave the tools where they last used them. Check them for sharpness and perhaps lubricate with some WD40 or Bitron product to make the job easier.

I will get into the art of pruning at a later date. You may have noticed that I called pruning an art. I pruned fruit trees in the Victoria area for many years, usually in January and February. I always looked forward to pruning people’s trees.

When I left a job I knew that those trees were now able to carry fruit. This process, to me, is an art. I once observed a man pruning his fruit trees with a chainsaw. That is not what I call art.

You’re welcome to contact me at: e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com