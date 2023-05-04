Timbuktu or bust: African adventures Part 3

Tom recounts trying to get back to Europe following an attempted coup in Morocco

We left off last time when I was on a paddlewheel boat along the Niger River in the town of Mopti, Mali. I had been sick with dysentery for the past two-three days in my room and fortunately, the patron was wondering about my rent money. In a way, she saved my bacon and got me on a chicken soup recovery program.

I had to come to grips with my condition. Ok, I only have four days of hard travel to get to Timbuktu but it looks like I’m going to have to choose bust and turn back. This is a journey to understand some of life’s directions and goals, this is not a death wish.

Fortunately, my savings from home could pull me out of a tough situation and I was on the plane the next day with European and American tourists leaving the Dogon tribe area of Mali. The Dogon people were a real attraction for tourists to appreciate their lifestyle, living in caves and performing their dance customs. Unfortunately, I had to miss those events, but my health had to take priority.

Oddly enough, a month or so ago in real time, I caught a program on Knowledge Network presenting a 2020 documentary portraying the French slaughter of the Niger peoples during colonization times. It seems the French army, led by commander Paul Volet, followed the road I had been on as they murdered and raped their way across the desert trying to gain more ground than the English.

Definitely worth a view. It is called “African Apocalypse” by an Oxford English student by the name of Femi.

Seems the French government has never accepted responsibility for the death of 100,000 people or even attempted an apology.

Ok, sorry, I digressed, but it seemed appropriate to throw that info bite in. Google this if you can.

The flight back to Dakar and on to Fez, Morocco, helped to reinforce in my brain the necessity to have a job and earn enough money to look after yourself. Do not think that the adventure was over, though. Yes, I had made it back over the Sahara desert the easy way but there were still interesting times ahead.

Within a week in Fez, the drama returned. An attempted coup broke out. I happened to be downtown with a couple of friends I had just met. People started slamming their shop doors down and running in the opposite direction we were going.

Whoa, something was up and it looked as if we better follow the crowd. Just then a small plane came swooping down the main drag strafing live ammo amongst the people. Fortunately, we were not hit as we hightailed it back to the hotel.

The story emerged that an army colonel had commandeered a small aircraft to shoot the King’s plane down. The King’s pilot was killed but the King was also a pilot and was able to bring his plane down safely. Then the security exploded and everyone was suspect.

The two new friends I had met had a car and asked me if I wanted a ride back to France. Bob’s your Uncle, count me in.

Things seemed to be improving until we made the border into Algeria. My visa had expired and I attempted to adjust the date with the correct color pen.

The border guard was not amused, but luckily I escaped jail time and had to return to the closest Moroccan town for a new visa.

OK, so now we should be home free. Dang, not quite yet.

The Tunisian border was next, what could go wrong? I even had some Tunisian money. Turns out that was the kicker, seems you cannot take their money out of the country or bring it in. And why not wait in the jail cell until we can straighten this out?

My new friends were not too happy about this latest delay but they hung in there for me. I guess we are going to need a part 4. Hope you enjoying the read as much as I am enjoying the write.

Thanks, Tom