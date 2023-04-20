Timber Wolf, Elder Mable Forsyth

Mabel was very connected to her culture and continues to be so today. (Photo: Supplied)

I have been reading the book Shared Histories, by Tyler McCreary, lately and would recommend it as required reading for all immigrants to the Bulkley Valley.

I don’t consider myself a settler but more as an immigrant as I moved to Smithers in 1975 from the Lower Mainland.

The book is a hard go as a lot of the stories are difficult to imagine happened in and around Smithers. No question it was the times as we are learning. Governments of that day did their best to assimilate the Indigenous peoples and we are now attempting to reconcile the past.

It is difficult for all to come to grips with those past situations and even more so for those who were on the receiving end of these government programs.

Mabel Forsyth grew up through particularly troubling times. Her Father, Round Lake Tommy had a farm on the shores of Round Lake. He and his father had cleared some land for hay. They had some animals and two log houses for the families.

Seems one day, a settler showed up and stated he had pre-empted the property and Tommy needed to move off. Her Dad protested and the settler set fire to both houses. The family had to move and set up a tent by Coffin Lake still within their traditional territory.

Mabel’s sister did not make the winter. This was the story told to Mabel after she was born. The family was able to pre-empt a piece of land next to Johnson Lake along the present Barrett Hat Road just west of Houston. Her father built up another small farm and life was improving until her dad died unexpectedly. Mabel’s mother tried in vain to keep the property up but could not make the taxes and had to forfeit.

Her mother, Sarah, was not one to give up, though, and continued to fend for her family. She was able to get work at a rail tie mill outside of Quick and moved into a cabin on-site for the workers.

Mabel was able to attend Quick school. Unfortunately, her mother became ill and had to quit work because her health was not good. The family had to move again and fortunately, a farmer in the area had a cabin they could live in.

Life was hard but still had room for Mabel to learn some traditional skills from her mother. She took to leather work as her passion and has been making moccasins and other leather products her whole life.

Mabel graduated from high school in Smithers and set out to raise a family of her own. She married Alfred Forsyth and followed the work in small mills around the valley.

They spent time out in Evelyn and eventually made it to King Street in Smithers.

Along the trail, they raised four children all of who graduated from high school in Smithers.

Mabel had a big garden and would always say, “I wasn’t a farmer’s daughter for nothing you know.”

She also knew where the best berry patches were located for fall harvesting.

Mabel was always up for tanning available moose hides to keep herself in needed leather for her products.

Mabel was very connected to her culture and continues to be so today. She has the hereditary name “Timber Wolf” and has always been a hereditary chief.

Her connection with the land is part of her soul.

She continues to make moccasins, though she now buys her leather from Alberta.

Hopefully, you will have a chance to meet this beautiful, resilient woman as she continues to represent her culture welcoming the community to her traditional territory at many of the local events.