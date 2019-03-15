This isn’t a war, it’s a discussion

Editor,

Like many around here, I thoroughly enjoyed Tina Portman’s profoundly wise letter [‘We need people who can bring people together’ published March 6] to Mr. Muir (of recent Interior News pipeline fame).

To amplify her view: folks, this is not a war we’re fighting. This is a discussion. I have lost several friends because of my public anti-pipeline stance, and I hear of families being ripped apart over this issue. Do we as Canadians turn our back on folks because of their religion (or lack of)? Do we turn our backs on people who are not the same skin colour or culture or sexual orientation as ourselves because they differ from us? Do we turn our backs on people because of differing political stances?

It is all too easy to hate, and many try to make us hate (a nod to the Great Orange One to the south of us) and far harder to love.

Illegitimati non carborundum. We are stronger when we embrace the enemy rather than shun a friend.

Keith Cummings

Telkwa