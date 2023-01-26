There’s nothing wrong with taking a break and playing

It’s easy to dismiss games, particularly card games that involve as much chance as skill, as being little more than a distraction and possibly a waste of time.

But there are, in fact, distinct benefits to playing games. Almost any kind of game involves socializing and enjoyment, both of which are known stress reducers. So, even if it’s just taking a break from the grind, those are pretty significant benefits right there.

There are other benefits, though.

Take cribbage, for example. On the surface, it involves math and recognizing patterns and requires critical thinking.

I didn’t start noticing a lot of the other things the game can teach you until I started playing it online, though. When you’re playing online, even against other people and not just the computer, you can blast through a ton of games in a very short period of time.

The advantage of playing a lot of games really fast is you can see a lot more easily all of the skills required to be good at it.

And what I noticed is a lot of those skills are also skills that are required to be good at life.

For example, it teaches you to get not get too attached to an idea that might not work out. It’s really tempting sometimes in crib (and in life) to go after the long odds. It’s that risk-reward thing.

But while the pay-off of risk can be great, it also infrequently materializes so it’s usually, but not always, best to go with the short odds. Even then, you might lose, but it teaches you to move on when you do.

And that brings us to patience. In crib (and in life) you’re never really out of it until you’re out of it.

It teaches you to adapt and pivot when things don’t work out.

Statistics show that an expert player should be able to beat a novice about two-thirds of the time. Approximately 65 per cent of games are determined strictly by the deal of the cards. In a third of games, though, a good player has the distinct advantage.

Playing rapid-fire really exposes all those patterns and strategies that tilt the board in your favour.

So, it can teach perseverance and determination and, as you improve, it can enhance self-esteem.

Does it feel like I’m overreaching a little bit, maybe trying to assuage my guilt for playing games when I could be doing something more constructive?

Nevertheless, actual studies have proven playing games such as cribbage, particularly for elderly people, can stave off memory loss; improve cognitive function, patience and concentration; develop or rekindle motor skills; and generally enhance well-being.

Conscience assuaged.