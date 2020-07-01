Spice of Life

There’s more than one way to skin a mosquito

Brenda counts her blessings of not being to bothered too much by summertime pests

This is how it goes. Heat plus moisture then a little more heat, more moisture and so it goes just in time for mosquitoes to get a chance to have at the people and other critters. Even though I live in a forested area with all the components for mosquito activity, I don’t really have a problem. Swallow boxes close by and bats in a box clear up most of bugs near the house.

You might be one of the folks who just can’t stand the sight or sound of mosquitoes. Some get big bumps from a bite and get mighty itchy. I am probably not the one to talk about this, but I seldom have a bite and I don’t get itchy. Mind you I have on a long-sleeved shirt. My pants nip in at the bottom with elastic and I wear thick socks. I have never used bug spay so I am not sure how all that works.

I see many who pack a can of chemicals to kill the bugs. Without the spray, it is back to citronella candles or cream. Others I notice are frantic slappers. Me? when the mosquitoes land on me, I give it a chance to settle then I reach out and quietly flatten the insect.

I notice the cat is not bothered but the dog is. I am wondering if the slobber a cat uses to clean itself is a repellent. For the dog, I put a bit of Off spray high on her forehead away from her eyes and mouth. That seems to work.

Just starting to see wasps around. Soon paper wasp nests will be built and hung about. If you are lucky the crows will take the smaller ones down. I will look around to see if some of them are tucked in a shed or living in old boots etc.

If you get stung by a wasp, to stop the pain try an antiperspirant and rub it on the sting. The stinger comes out. Some I know put toothpaste on a sting or a mosquito bite. If you have a terrible allergic reaction make sure you have an EpiPen on hand. Could make a big difference.

Today I watched as a dragonfly took a bug off the dog’s ear. The cat ate a couple of spiders. I watched for a few minutes as a swallowtail butterfly flew here and there. I will walk the dog and cat around the trails and I know a few mosquitoes will be waiting to get me. I am fortunate to not have bugs in the house.

I know some of you have a solution for this time of the year in the North. Don’t eat bananas or wear a certain colour. Share your winning ideas with all of us. I will not recommend sprays for others. Best check the ingredients for yourself.

I am making a name for myself. A young girl on a bicycle stopped to say hello out on the country road. she asked, “Are you the old lady that walks birds.” I did admit it and arranged for her to see Buster the crow coming along for a walk with me. I hope she liked that.

Share your remedies for bugs when you call 250-846-5095 or email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.

Most Read