There is someone besides you on this planet

A sign at the town’s public works yard explicitly prohibits branch, but people still routinely dump yard waste with branches there. (Tom Roper photo)

Every now and then things build up in my little world and it’s necessary to let off a little steam.

That happened last week as I noticed several plastic bottles littered along the bank of our new property off Hudson Bay Mountain Road. Seems someone I now call Mr. Pepsi has been using my land as his personal garbage dump.

And not just my place, the neighbour down the road states that Mr. Pepsi has also been providing cans and bottles for her and her neighbours to pick up.

So I am reaching out to Mr. Pepsi for his number or address so I can bring over the $16.10 I received from his plastic bottles after I picked them all up and returned them to our local recycling depot.

Maybe we could talk about not being quite so self-centred and wanting to use our nature as his personal garbage dump.

Somehow mom’s training was missed or maybe mom cleaned up your bedroom a bit too much for you. I don’t know what your issues are but remember it is never too late to improve yourself and help your neighbours and our environment.

Ok, so, I’m just getting warmed up.

Here I go, we have a service available through the Town of Smithers that you may or may not know about. There is a compost dump at the works yard that does seem to get a lot of use.

The one and only requirement that has been requested by our fellow workers is “Absolutely No Branches.” There is a sign proclaiming this and a second sign outlining what can be dumped and where to take your branches.

So, why is it that, lately, when I bring my compost to the yard there seems to be a collection of branches dumped in the enclosure? Can you not read or is it just you don’t care and you will do what you want to do.

Remember, this world is not all about you. We are in this together and if you continue to dump branches, of course, our privilege will be revoked and we will have to take our compost to the regional dump.

I know this is not a world issue but I think we can sort of look at the bigger picture. If you think about your actions and how they may affect others you might become a more considerate person.

I just want to give a personal example to fit this occasion. I worked for Huckleberry mines back a few years. When I started, the camp allowed drinking after work and most people were reasonable and kept the parties to a controlled level and lights were out at 10 p.m.

This carried on fairly amicable and was not a problem. The problem was on the way home after our last shift as people would have a beer and then toss the can out along the road.

The company requested that the practice of drinking and driving and throwing your cans out on the company road stop.

Unfortunately, those who seemed to be short a few brain cells could not bring themselves to think of someone besides themselves. So, naturally, the company decided to invoke a no drinking policy and those who enjoyed a glass of wine at dinner or a beer in their room after work were lumped into the dry camp program.

The old adage “you can’t fix stupid” may come to mind.

What I am trying to say, though, is that if we care about others a bit more instead of just thinking about ourselves, we can make this world a better place.



