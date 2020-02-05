There is glory to be found in finishing a 3D puzzle

Lorraine is not giving up plus the usual roundup of goings on in the valley

A saying: There is glory to be found not only in a destination, but also in the steady resolve to delight in the journey. It is satisfying and a certain delight, when I do reach one of my “destinations.”

A lot like this 3D puzzle I have been working on for months. I will never, ever, purchase a 3D puzzle again. But, every time I get one or even two pieces to fit, I do experience a good feeling. I will not give up. I will finish this puzzle no matter how long it takes!

An evening presentation, Thursday, February 13, 7:30 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 3115 Gould Place (beside Canadian Tire). Dr. Linda O’Neil, Associate Professor in the UNBC Counselling program and Clinical Coordinator of the Community Counselling Centre in Prince George will speak on supporting mental health, focusing on how adverse circumstances in a child’s life can impact how they function socially, emotionally and in school, particularly in terms of behaviours. No cost, refreshments available. Event co-presented by Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School and the Bulkley Valley Christian School.

At the Library: Friday, February 14, 10 – 11:30 a.m., a free NID program: The Human Heart. Watch candy hearts dance, make Valentine’s Day cards and crafts, measure your pulse rate, build a heart-that actually beats. Open to all school-age children, no registration required. Sponsored by SD54 with the Library Volunteens helping to make it happen.

Also at the Library: Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m., Dads & Daughters: Hairstyling, Building, Bonding. Learn how to style your daughter’s hair from local hairstylist Anja Sauer. Some hair accessories will be on hand, feel free to bring your own. Stay and read or play with the Library’s collection of LEGO and building blocks.

Something to think about: plastic tubes from lip balm sticks can’t be recycled as easily as most plastic.

Less than half can be recycled. An idea is to use a tin of lip balm instead to repair chapped winter lips.

Smithers Alternative Film Society: February 16: Pain and Glory (Spain) PG. A story of memory and creation, youth and its loss.

“Be Ready: Emergency Preparedness and Recovery.” Know the risks in your community; make an emergency plan; get an emergency kit. There are so many disasters in other communities, other countries.

Go to redcross.ca ready for information on what can be helpful for you and your family.

February 26 is Pink Shirt Day. Bullying is a major problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online. This day aims to raise awareness of these issues as well as raise funds to support programs that foster children’s healthy self. Check out: www.pinkshirtday.ca.

From the Smithers Art Gallery: “Meditative Painting,” Friday, February 7, 6-9 p.m. $55, members $50. Julie Chaplin, Instructor. Designed for any and all levels. “Collage,” instructor Linda Stringfellow. February 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (bring a lunch). Materials provided, $90, members $80. Both are at Creation Station, 3866 Railway Ave. Registration required, more information: programing@smithersart.org.

Closing with: nurture – to supply with nourishment. Educate. To further the development of. Foster.