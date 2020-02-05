There is glory to be found in finishing a 3D puzzle

Lorraine is not giving up plus the usual roundup of goings on in the valley

A saying: There is glory to be found not only in a destination, but also in the steady resolve to delight in the journey. It is satisfying and a certain delight, when I do reach one of my “destinations.”

A lot like this 3D puzzle I have been working on for months. I will never, ever, purchase a 3D puzzle again. But, every time I get one or even two pieces to fit, I do experience a good feeling. I will not give up. I will finish this puzzle no matter how long it takes!

An evening presentation, Thursday, February 13, 7:30 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 3115 Gould Place (beside Canadian Tire). Dr. Linda O’Neil, Associate Professor in the UNBC Counselling program and Clinical Coordinator of the Community Counselling Centre in Prince George will speak on supporting mental health, focusing on how adverse circumstances in a child’s life can impact how they function socially, emotionally and in school, particularly in terms of behaviours. No cost, refreshments available. Event co-presented by Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School and the Bulkley Valley Christian School.

At the Library: Friday, February 14, 10 – 11:30 a.m., a free NID program: The Human Heart. Watch candy hearts dance, make Valentine’s Day cards and crafts, measure your pulse rate, build a heart-that actually beats. Open to all school-age children, no registration required. Sponsored by SD54 with the Library Volunteens helping to make it happen.

Also at the Library: Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m., Dads & Daughters: Hairstyling, Building, Bonding. Learn how to style your daughter’s hair from local hairstylist Anja Sauer. Some hair accessories will be on hand, feel free to bring your own. Stay and read or play with the Library’s collection of LEGO and building blocks.

Something to think about: plastic tubes from lip balm sticks can’t be recycled as easily as most plastic.

Less than half can be recycled. An idea is to use a tin of lip balm instead to repair chapped winter lips.

Smithers Alternative Film Society: February 16: Pain and Glory (Spain) PG. A story of memory and creation, youth and its loss.

“Be Ready: Emergency Preparedness and Recovery.” Know the risks in your community; make an emergency plan; get an emergency kit. There are so many disasters in other communities, other countries.

Go to redcross.ca ready for information on what can be helpful for you and your family.

February 26 is Pink Shirt Day. Bullying is a major problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online. This day aims to raise awareness of these issues as well as raise funds to support programs that foster children’s healthy self. Check out: www.pinkshirtday.ca.

From the Smithers Art Gallery: “Meditative Painting,” Friday, February 7, 6-9 p.m. $55, members $50. Julie Chaplin, Instructor. Designed for any and all levels. “Collage,” instructor Linda Stringfellow. February 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (bring a lunch). Materials provided, $90, members $80. Both are at Creation Station, 3866 Railway Ave. Registration required, more information: programing@smithersart.org.

Closing with: nurture – to supply with nourishment. Educate. To further the development of. Foster.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy
Next story
Should Telkwa build a new bridge to replace the one that crosses the Bulkley River?

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The group says it is committed to future sit-ins at offices of other MPs and banks which support CGL

Highway 16 reopened after temporarily closure following car accident at Raymond Road

The Interior News has asked the Ministry of Transportation if there were any injuries

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Most Read