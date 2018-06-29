The whole Bible message

I am very happy to see that the Bible is being held up as our guide to life, but it appears that there is wide and various interpretations of what we think the Bible says.

Going back to Debbie Bentham comments in the May 30 paper, who said that every human being is made in God’s image and that God said it was good, which is true, but she fails to read a little bit farther in scripture where it talks about the fall of man into sin, so what was good has now been corrupted and the result is as Romans 3 says, “There is no one righteous … There is no one who does good; not even one.”

The context is that all of us are lost and in need of salvation through Jesus Christ. Those who believe in Jesus as their Lord & Savior will now desire to live lives of thankfulness to Him. Jesus says, “If you love me you will keep my commandments” and “man shall not live on bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.” -the Bible.

If we look at the whole of God’s Word it is clear that he created the enjoyment of sexual relationships of men and women, but only within the bonds of marriage. Anything outside of holy matrimony is sin — many times the Bible talks about sexual immorality and that those who approve of sexually immoral living will not go to heaven. Today we do not see society in general seeking to honor and glorify their maker but instead rejecting His word and seeking to go their own way and to please their own sexually immoral life styles. God’s Word throughout all of scripture clearly condemns fornication, adultery, homosexuality and all sexual acts outside of the bonds of marriage. If we talk about diversity and acceptance as people, let it be in agreement with the whole truth of God’s Word.

Don Tuininga

Telkwa