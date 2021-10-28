The season of transition is upon us

Erik looks back on the garden that was and ahead to the winter that will be

It will soon be the last call for the regular gardening which we enjoyed these past five months. The time spent seeing plants grow after they were meticulously planted is now only a memory. Some of us had planted vegetable gardens and in recent weeks enjoyed the harvest of products.

We have now reached the end of October and notice a change in the weather and, along with that, a change in the landscape, namely the season of snow. More time will be spent indoors, with a cup of tea and an enjoyable book.

I know, today it seems an old-fashioned pastime, but we can permit ourselves to enjoy this, and one another’s company, without any electronic interference.

My plan was to harvest the carrots last week, but unfortunately, other things got in the way. To prevent frost damage, I covered the carrots with a large tarp just until I could get everything under control, if that is ever possible.

I ordered my seeds for next year’s flower show, namely the mixed trailing lobelia and a select variety of marigolds. My plan is to plant those in hanging baskets and planters.

I used trailing lobelias some years back and learned they put on a lovely show. They do not require the fuss of deadheading. The seeds are sold by the same company that supplies the All-Seasons Blend Cauliflower.

If anyone out there is interested in starting trailing petunias for hanging baskets or planters from seeds, they have to be sown at the beginning of December. It is actually a fun thing to do, especially if accompanied by someone else.

Most of the work will not be required until it is time to transplant the seedlings to small pots. This will not be done until the seedlings have two to three leaves. This can take from six to eight weeks.

If you have questions or suggestions for gardening topics, please email me at e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com

Note: Is each set two leaves? Then the plant would have four leaves when transplanted.

Grammar lesson One plant has. Many plants have.