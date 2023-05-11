The origins of Mother’s Day

Marisca honours her mom and the woman who created the holiday

Mother’s Day is on Sunday.

The holiday honouring motherhood is observed in different forms throughout the world.

The idea was created by an American school teacher named Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official U.S. holiday in 1914. Canada would follow suit and adopt the holiday a year later.

However, Jarvis would later denounce the holiday’s commercialization and she tried to remove it from the calendar.

Around the world, dates and celebrations vary, but traditionally people give their moms flowers, cards and other gifts.

According to the History Channel, more phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year. These chats with mom often cause phone traffic to spike by as much as 37 per cent.

I talk to my mom on the phone at least once a week and we text daily. I ask her for advice all the time.

Simple things, like how to cook something or more difficult things like how to be a good mom. She usually gives the best advice, I mean she is the best mom I know.

She set the bar high for mothering. Growing up, she would always keep us home on our birthday and spend a day with us, just one on one — which was extra special growing up in a family with a lot of siblings.

And she always made us our favourite dinners on our birthdays. But even if it wasn’t our birthdays, she would often let us stay home if we needed it. I’m pretty sure she observed mental health days before anyone else.

I loved staying home and watching her stories with her while helping with laundry. How she raised five children, kept the house clean, and maintained a strong marriage and great friendships baffles me.

She was and still is so amazing at making anyone feel special.

Other people’s needs are always ahead of her own. She volunteers, she brings her sick friends meals and she is always there to listen. Kindness flows out of her and she shows unselfish love to everyone.

One of my favourite memories growing up is hiding out in the chalet while on a family skiing trip with her and eating poutine.

My dad always took us on epic adventures and trips but it was always my mom who had to do the packing, and cleaning up and the whole trying to keep the kids alive part.

Sneaking out of ski lessons on a cold day and warming up by the fire with her will always be ingrained in my memory. I may not have shred the slopes that weekend but I learned that I actually love the apres skiing activities with my mom more.

She truly knows how to enjoy herself. She is often the life the party. It is a lesson I want to teach my own children. Life can be and should be fun.

Anna Jarvis tried to start a day to commerate mothers after her own died and recognize all the hard work mothers do but it turned into a commercialized holiday.

I’m thankful she fought for the day and I hope people don’t lose the sight of the holiday’s orgins.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there including those who wish to be one, grandmas, those who have lost their moms or their children and those single fathers who have to also be a mom.

And a very, very Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, the best one out there for me and my siblings. Love you, mom.

