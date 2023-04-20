The Nature Nut: Thatching ants are hatching from the snow

Thatching ants are widespread in our valley, showing up along edges of meadows and roadsides.

In the last 2-3 weeks we have been watching the large, mounded nests scattered along our roadside as they gradually emerged from the snow.

One day I could see the heat waves coming from the top of one of the mounds which indicated that the inhabitants were on the move. The nests are made by the western thatching ant (Formica obscuripes) which has a black body and red head. Large mounds may contain tens or hundreds of thousands of individual ants.

The thatching ants are widespread in our valley, showing up along edges of meadows and roadsides, in stands of dry pine with sandy soils and are especially abundant on the dry, south-west facing, grassy juniper ridges. The mounds are made up of vegetative debris such as conifer needles, slivers of wood, short twigs, grass stems and some soil.

The surface looks like thatching on a roof.

Numerous entrances on the surface lead, via a network of tunnels, to the central brood chamber where the eggs are laid, and the white larvae hatch and grow.

The adult ants obtain food by scavenging and preying on other insects (especially caterpillars or larvae) and arthropods. They will also harvest honey dew from aphids. Occasionally they will eat plant tissues.

When the colony is fully active, the foraging trails become quite conspicuous, and I have seen grassy areas crossed by trails that are completely devoid of vegetation.

Mounds vary in size depending on how long they have been established.

Typically, they range from 25-50cm in height, although mounds as high as 2 metres have been reported.

Usually there is only one queen and her colony in each mound.

If disturbed, the worker ants become very aggressive, stand up on their hind legs to attack, rush around trying to repair the nest, and may spray the intruder with formic acid. If enough of them spray at the same time, the intruder may be surrounded by a cloud of formic acid which can irritate the nose and eyes.

The ants also bite and spray, so although the bites sting, they are not harmful but merely annoying for humans.

The nests are built preferentially in open areas or sometimes around the base of a shrub.

The ants are known to slowly rasp the bark off shrub stems and spray formic acid on the exposed plant tissues eventually killing them. Consequently, the ants can have an impact on the vegetation of an ecosystem by enabling the conversion of shrubby areas to grasses. They also mix the upper soil, incorporating organic matter into the mineral soil.

Thatching ant colonies are also important for other creatures in the ecosystem.

The eggs, juicy larvae and even adult ants are an important source of spring food for black bears. Pileated woodpeckers and flickers also will eat eggs, larvae and adult ants.