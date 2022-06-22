Flower (Goldenrod) Spider. (Tina Portman photo)

Flower (Goldenrod) Spider. (Tina Portman photo)

The Nature Nut

Rosamund Pojar

Wandering around the park the other day, Tina (Portman) and I found this lovely little spider hiding near a flower.

Often appearing white, but sometimes bright yellow, this is a flower (or goldenrod) crab spider (Misumena vatia). Notice its front legs are splayed out sideways like the pincers of a crab.

It can also move sideways like a crab. Males tend to wander afar looking for mates.

Females are stationary and do not spin a web, but rather hide inside flowers, or under leaves where they sit and wait. When an insect comes to the flower, she springs out and grabs it with her front legs.

This method of capturing supper is known as “ambush predation.”

Although tiny, the crab spider can prey on insects much larger than itself, such as bees, which it subdues with deadly venom.

Crab spiders can also slowly change their colour to match their background, so they harder to see. They are particularly abundant on white or yellow flowers, especially goldenrod in the late summer.

However, crab spiders may be found on pink or red flowers where they appear dark to visiting insects. Camouflage is especially important in older females as they need a large meal in order to produce offspring.

Flower crab spiders may try to bite humans, but their fangs are not powerful enough to puncture human skin plus their venom is too weak to harm large animals.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
OP-ED: Anti-Racism Data Act will help to dismantle systemic racism
Next story
The Nature Nut

Just Posted

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Prince Rupert is the first marine location in Canada to have immigration preclearance implemented for easier ferry access to Alaska from B.C. The Alaska Marine Highway MV Matanuska passengers onboard Auke Bay Ferry Terminal Jan. 30, 2020. (Peter Segall | Juneau Empire)
Prince Rupert is first marine location in Canada for U.S. border preclearance

Smithers United’s Levi Apperloo (foreground, red stripes) attacks with Tristan Harris trailing during Northern Cup U13 action against Prince George June 18 in Smithers. Smithers won the game 7-1 en route to qualifying for provincials July 7-10 in Kamloops. (Simon Franklin photo)
Three Smithers soccer teams qualify for provincial B championships

At the confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa rivers, water levels remain high, but Smithers, Telkwa and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako believe flooding danger has passed. (Deb Meissner photo)
Smithers, Telkwa, regional district rescind Bulkley River Hazard Notice