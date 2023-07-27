The Nature Nut

A few years ago, a friend came up to Smithers from the Lower Mainland and told us she had noticed the leaves of trembling aspen had changed colour somewhere along the way. What she had not realized until she got here is that our aspens are infested with leaf miners that turn the leaves silvery. They have been infested for so long that it would not surprise me if some of us have forgotten what the colour should be.

Aspen serpentine leaf miner (Phyllocnistis populiella) is widespread. It is caused by a minute white moth that overwinters in the bark of trees and comes out of hiding in early spring, feeds then mates just about the time the aspen leaves are unfurling from the buds.

The moths tend to lay one egg (sometimes two) on each leaf and then curl the edge of the leaf over the egg to protect it until the larva hatches out.

The larvae are flat and munch their way into the leaf tissues between the upper and lower surface. This layer is where the green, photosynthetic (food manufacturing) tissue is located. As the larvae proceed through this layer, they leave behind mined tunnels that appear white or silvery to us. The thin black line running down the centre of the tunnel is the frass (insect droppings) left over from consumption of the green leaf tissues.

Once the larvae are big enough, they stop munching and pupate. The adult moth emerges and goes into winter hibernation.

The seemingly artistic patterns made by the mining larvae are beautiful to look at but reduce the ability of the tree to make its own carbohydrates.

The trees do not die but produce less growth each year as the leaves fall prematurely. Repeated infestations over several to many years results in weakening of the trees and loss of resistance to other diseases.

Is it my imagination or hopeful thinking, but to me the leaves look greener this year? I notice that there is less premature leaf drop so far. Perhaps we are finally starting to see the end of the infestation and a return to the true green of healthy aspens.

I hope so since aspens are so important for our wildlife.