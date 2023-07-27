Tracks left by an aspen leaf miner. (Jason Hollinger/Wikimedia Commons)

Tracks left by an aspen leaf miner. (Jason Hollinger/Wikimedia Commons)

The Nature Nut

Rosamund Pojar

A few years ago, a friend came up to Smithers from the Lower Mainland and told us she had noticed the leaves of trembling aspen had changed colour somewhere along the way. What she had not realized until she got here is that our aspens are infested with leaf miners that turn the leaves silvery. They have been infested for so long that it would not surprise me if some of us have forgotten what the colour should be.

Aspen serpentine leaf miner (Phyllocnistis populiella) is widespread. It is caused by a minute white moth that overwinters in the bark of trees and comes out of hiding in early spring, feeds then mates just about the time the aspen leaves are unfurling from the buds.

The moths tend to lay one egg (sometimes two) on each leaf and then curl the edge of the leaf over the egg to protect it until the larva hatches out.

LAST WEEK: Paintbrushes (subalpine flowers)

The larvae are flat and munch their way into the leaf tissues between the upper and lower surface. This layer is where the green, photosynthetic (food manufacturing) tissue is located. As the larvae proceed through this layer, they leave behind mined tunnels that appear white or silvery to us. The thin black line running down the centre of the tunnel is the frass (insect droppings) left over from consumption of the green leaf tissues.

Once the larvae are big enough, they stop munching and pupate. The adult moth emerges and goes into winter hibernation.

The seemingly artistic patterns made by the mining larvae are beautiful to look at but reduce the ability of the tree to make its own carbohydrates.

The trees do not die but produce less growth each year as the leaves fall prematurely. Repeated infestations over several to many years results in weakening of the trees and loss of resistance to other diseases.

Is it my imagination or hopeful thinking, but to me the leaves look greener this year? I notice that there is less premature leaf drop so far. Perhaps we are finally starting to see the end of the infestation and a return to the true green of healthy aspens.

I hope so since aspens are so important for our wildlife.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
An artificially intelligent column: ChatGTP on the Lester Centre
Next story
LETTER – Military BRAT reunion planned for September in Comox

Just Posted

The Garden Centre area at Canadian Tire fully engulfed July 26.
UPDATE: Damage being assessed following blaze at Canadian Tire

The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre was one of the 42 beneficiaries of Wetzin’kwa Community Forest grants this year with $15,000. (Tom Best/Smithers Interior News)
Wetzin’kwa Community Forest hands out nearly $351K in grants

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)
Prince Rupert fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals

Northern Health celebrated the expansion of services at its “unattached” patient clinic July 20 with a ribbon-cutting at the Third Avenue location of the Smithers Primary Care Clinic. (Tom Best/Smithers Interior News)
Smithers unattached patient clinic expands services