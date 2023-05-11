The Nature Nut

Around about this time you may have noticed the air near stands of poplars seems full of a pleasant, fresh fragrance. It’s a smell of spring.

The smell is coming from the bud scales of the cottonwood trees. The scales are covered in a sticky, perfumed resin that smells like balsam and serves to protect the new green leaves inside, probably from being eaten by insects.

Because of this smell, the cottonwood trees that grow around here in the Bulkley Valley and northwest are also known as ‘balsam poplar’ (Populus balsamifera ssp. balsamifera).

Try bringing in a few twigs before the leaves come out and put them in water.

Gradually you should notice the lovely clean smell of spring pervading your home as the buds open to reveal the young leaves.

Cottonwood trees (both balsam poplar and black cottonwood) are also the source of the liniment or salve called ‘Balm of Gilead’ used historically to treat pain and inflammation. The sticky buds must be harvested before there is any sign of them opening.

There are lots of recipes online for making the salve.

Later, around July, the fruits of the cottonwood trees (which look like bunches of green grapes) will burst open and release masses of white fluffy seeds that float like snowflakes into the July air.

The cottony fluff, which gives rise to the name cottonwood, was collected traditionally, and sometimes used to fill pillows and mattresses.

Cottonwood trees like to grow in areas near water or where their extensive root systems can locate underground water. Knowing this is useful when trying to locate a potential source of water.