The Nature Nut

Springtime is sparrow time – what I call the ‘big’ sparrows. Around the end of April and into early May, the White-crowned Sparrows show up and scavenge for seed under and on the feeders – some years in huge numbers. Other years we do not see as many. I suspect that it depends on the weather conditions before, during, and after their arrival. Listen for their bright, cheerful ‘poor John peed his pants’.

Next the Golden-crowned Sparrows may appear, but usually only in small numbers as they are in a hurry to get to alpine meadows where they nest and sing their mournful Oh dee-ar meeee.

Finally, we will see the White-throated Sparrows arriving and their distinctive clear song which has been described as “pure sweet Canada, Canada, Canada” (although I do not hear that many syllables in their song.) This species is a relative newcomer to our area compared with the other two as it has gradually extended its range from north-eastern BC westwards to our area. The first record of this species being west of Prince George was at Fraser Lake in the early 1980’s.

White-throated Sparrows have two different forms (phases or morphs). The most obvious form has a white throat and white and dark stripes on its head with a tiny patch of yellow on the face between the eye and the bill. The other form (phase) is the tan-striped form in which the white stripes are replaced by tan coloured stripes.

In older bird books from the 1960’s, the tan-striped form is not described as an adult because it was thought to be a younger version of the white-striped form or maybe even a female. We now know that both forms are mature adults with different behaviours.

What is really fascinating to me is that the white-striped forms like to mate with a tan-striped form and vice-versa. Yes, male-female or female-male – both directions. This is a bit strange because the white- striped form tends to be more aggressive than the tan-striped, which is more passive.

The white-striped males tend to sing louder and more frequently and chase intruders away.

They also tend to sneak off territory and have sex with other females. The tan-striped adult males are the ideal parents that stay home and help to raise the young and they are not as loud.

This strange arrangement is an evolutionary trade-off that works, however.

While the white-striped adults are spreading their genes, they may not be taking as good care of their offspring as they should. The tan-striped adults on the other hand are diligent parents staying home. The numbers all balance out. Both forms remain in the population especially because one form prefers to mate with the other form and the offspring are a mix of the two forms.