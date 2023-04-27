The Nature Nut

While walking around the Willowvale wetland on April 12, we were entertained by male Song Sparrows and a Junco all proclaiming their territories. We also watched a couple of black-capped chickadees cleaning out a woodpecker hole in a dead aspen in readiness for nesting there.

Then I spotted a sure sign of spring – an adult mourning cloak butterfly looking resplendent, its wings intact and the colours vivid.

One could be forgiven for thinking it must have just emerged from its pupa (chrysalis). Not so, this amazing delicate creature had survived the bitterly cold winter temperatures as an adult and had just emerged from hibernation inside a tree crevice, or perhaps from under a pile of wood.

Upon emergence in spring, the butterflies are too cold to fly, so they must vibrate their wing muscles to warm themselves up.

Then they can fly in search of food, to avoid predators and to mate. A

t this time of the year, mourning cloak butterflies are dependent on the sap of freshly cut and broken branches of trees such as maple, birch, and aspen.

There are a few reports of them getting nectar from pussy willows and later they will forage for nectar in flowers.

In addition, they get their minerals and water by “mud-puddling” in damp sand, mud, animal dung, compost, and rotting fruit (even in bear manure containing berries).

The mourning cloak females lay their eggs around a branch of an aspen, cottonwood or birch and the larvae (caterpillars) will munch on the leaves of these trees. Adults emerge from the pupae in late June or July.

Some will mate and lay eggs and a second group of adults will emerge. Others feed heavily and then go into summer hibernation (called aestivation) until around late September and October. At this time, they will emerge again briefly to stock up on food supplies, so that they can survive the winter in hibernation.

The name mourning cloak comes from the dark red-brown of the wings supposedly resembling a dark cloth worn during a mourning period. Mourning cloaks can be found in any habitat and at any elevation in B.C.

They range throughout North America and east to Europe where they are known as ‘Camberwell beauty’ in Britain.

Several other butterflies including some anglewings (commas), and tortoiseshells may also overwinter as adults.

Watch for other spring bird arrivals including Rufous and calliope hummingbirds, savannah and Lincoln’s sparrows and warblers. The Wilson’s warbler males are very bright yellow like a wild canary and have a round, black cap on their heads.