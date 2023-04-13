The Nature Nut

Spring has sprung and from now on there will be more and more migratory birds returning from their wintering grounds.

As I write this (April 4) robins, killdeer, red-tailed hawks, purple finches, red-winged blackbirds, and red-breasted sapsuckers have already arrived. Some of these may have spent the winter not very far away and a few even stayed here to winter in the valley.

The mountain bluebirds have been back a while by the time you read this. The males come first to locate a choice of suitable nest sites to show to the females when they arrive. However, the females are the ones that decide which of the choices is the best place to raise the young ones.

Dark-eyed juncos start nesting early and to advertise they are on territory will start singing their musical trill all on one pitch. I am always amazed that they are singing up on the ski hill before it closes even though there is still so much snow. They must be able to find some snow-free areas as they typically nest on the ground underneath roots or mounds of vegetation.

Around the middle of April, watch out for the appearance of the sandhill cranes as they fly over and sometimes land for a stopover in the valleys on their way to their nesting grounds up in Alaska. Sometimes they will be seen circling around and around which inevitably suggests to some that they are lost and cannot figure out which is the right direction to go.

In fact, they are climbing the thermals until they reach the desired altitude and maybe find a wind flow that will help them to fly using less energy. Watch them – all of a sudden, they take off north and are gone in no time.

Soon we should be hearing the “telephone bird” or ruby-crowned kinglet whose song starts out with a very high trill sounding just like a distant telephone ringing. Many times, in my early years when I could hear better, I rushed to the house from the garden to answer the phone only to find it was the diminutive kinglet starting his song. The end of his song is a repeated three-note warble that can easily be interpreted as him singing “chubby cheeks, chubby cheeks.”

Yellow-rumped warblers or “butter bums” are usually the first warbler to appear.

There are two types – Audubon’s and Myrtle and we get both because their ranges overlap here. The breeding male Audubon’s sports a bright yellow throat, crown,

flanks, and rump with white tail flashes and wing bars. They are more common in the west and tend to arrive earlier than the Myrtle.

Myrtle yellow-rumped males have similar markings except their throat is white. Myrtles are more common east of the Rockies and in northern Canada.

These are just a few of the species that will be arriving soon.