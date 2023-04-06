The Nature Nut

We have an interesting spider that comes to visit us, usually in the bathroom. It just shows up from who knows where and a few minutes later it has disappeared.

It moves very fast, is very agile and a good climber, so it is not deterred by walls, plants, fabric and so on. While it appears big, the body length of the males is usually no more than 7 millimeters long.

It is so different from other spiders, so I had to find out what it is called. It is a species of Sergiolus or ground spider (Sergiolus montanus).

They are nomadic and are typically found prowling through leaf litter looking for prey. When threatened they move so fast, they are hard to see. Starting in March they often come inside houses, peaking in numbers in May.

The first one I found in our house two years ago had climbed inside the glass of water I have by my bedside and drowned. Fortunately, I discovered it before taking a drink.

It had a distinctive appearance with an elongate, oval-shaped abdomen patterned by alternating black and white horizontal stripes. The posterior tip of the abdomen had two conspicuous cylindrical projections or spinnerets.

The thorax (between the head and abdomen) was dark, and the head bore two prominent pedipalps used for handling food, for touch and for delivering sperm in males.

In some species, the thorax can be more of an orange-brown colour and when combined with a black and white patterned abdomen closely resembles the appearance of a poisonous predatory velvet ant.

Some think the spider is mimicking the ant to avoid being eaten by it.

The spider we have had in the bathroom recently does not have the black and white pattern on the abdomen, but just appears black, especially against the white walls.

We also had another one run across the ceiling and drop down onto the floor where it came to a dead stop in front of the cat. It was more of a reddish-brown colour all over. So perhaps we have more than one species.

Unlike other spiders, these ground spiders do not make a web to catch their prey, but rather they are on the move all the time during the day hunting for food.

When they find a prey item, they wrap it up in silk spun from their spinnerets to prevent its escape.

The ground spiders do spin a type of retreat in which they will molt or, in females, to guard the egg sac. They probably overwinter in such a retreat.

They are harmless to humans and I, for one, am glad to have them in the house hunting and eating all the other unwanted insects.