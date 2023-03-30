The Nature Nut

Years ago, when winters were colder and snowier than more recent ones, a group of us snow-shoed all the way down Driftwood Creek from the fossil beds to where it enters the Bulkley River.

It was an enchanted trip. As the creek passed through the small canyons, we found old dipper nests on the rocks and some small patches of open water. At one patch we found river otter slides in the snow as they playfully surged out of one pool of water and slid down the slope into the next open pool.

River Otters (Lontra canadensis) inhabit freshwater creeks and rivers, beaver ponds, lakes, and even coastal marine waters. They do not hibernate but remain active under the ice and snow throughout the winter as long as they can catch enough fish to sustain them and have access to burrows made by other creatures or old beaver dens to sleep in that are warm and dry. Often at least one access point to the sleeping area may be underwater.

So how do they manage to stay warm in the freezing water and underneath the ice and snow? Their fur is very dense with a layer of wavy hair that traps air and is covered by short silky guard hairs.

One estimate is 57,800 hairs per square centimetre on their backs. The pelt is constantly groomed to keep it waterproof.

A subcutaneous layer of fat helps to insulate them. Their eyes are protected by a nictitating membrane and the ears close when they are under water.

They have a large lung capacity and have been known to remain submerged for at least four minutes on a single breath when hunting fish. They also use air spaces between the ice and water to breathe if there are no open water pools. Long whiskers help the otters to find prey in murky or dark water. Usually, they bring their food catch back up above the water to eat.

Their streamlined body and powerful long tail — which is about a third of the total body length — means they are strong swimmers in water and can move very fast and travel long distances on snow by a push-slide motion leaving slide grooves up to five metres long in the snow.

Otters seem to be very curious and playful. They love to slide down muddy hills in summer or on snow in winter and will often climb back up to the top and slide down over and over again.

They have been observed swimming with the same undulating movement used by porpoises and playing what looks like‘follow the leader.

Another repeated fun activity is to find a pebble, bring it to the water surface then toss it and dive to catch it on their noses before it reaches bottom.

Tracks are easy to see in the snow. Look for the webbed paw marks in either a 2-2 or 3-4 pattern sometimes with a tail drag showing.