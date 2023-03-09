Red crossbill. (Andy Reago and Chrissy McLarren/Wikimedia Commons)

The Nature Nut

Rosamund Pojar

Have you ever wondered how red- and white-winged crossbills manage to eat their food when their bills are strongly crossed?

The upper mandible of the beak is twisted and crosses over the bottom mandible which is twisted in the opposite direction. So how do they pick up their food?

I have just been listening to crossbill researcher, Craig Benkman of Wyoming University explain the intricacies of crossbill feeding.

First, he explains that a beak with twisted mandibles is much stronger than a beak with straight mandibles when grabbing hold of something very hard like some pine cone scales.

If the mandibles are straight, the tips are more likely to break off.

After grabbing a cone scale, the top mandible moves sideways one direction, and the bottom moves in the opposite direction and in doing so, they move the cone scales apart.

Crossbills have long tongues which they insert into the gap between the scales to pull out the seed.

The tongues are very strong and are attached to large muscles in the cheek of the bird.

The seed is manipulated so that it fits into a groove (the husking groove) in the palate of the top mandible.

The bottom mandible (which is slightly off-centre in relation to the top one) then closes and cracks open the seed coat leaving the seed exposed so the tongue can pull it out of the seed coat and move it toward the throat.

The size of the body and the beaks varies considerably among all crossbills.

Birds that eat seeds from smaller, less woody cones are usually smaller and have smaller beaks.

The white-winged crossbill is one of the smaller ones and it prefers to extract seeds from hemlock and spruce cones, especially black spruce.

Red Crossbills have been separated into nine different types (possible species) based on their call alone.

They cannot be told apart by any other feature.

The smallest of the red crossbills extract seeds from hemlock cones.

Red crossbills that are larger with heavier beaks are well suited to extracting seeds from hard, woody cones, such as lodgepole pine. These same red crossbills are considered to have the most usual or “common” call type.

The very large and hard scales of Ponderosa pine are opened by even larger red crossbills with big strong, crossed mandibles.

Crossbills do not compete well with red squirrels for cones.

Some years crossbills banded in N. America have been found as far away as central Europe and Russia looking for conifer seeds.

Note the whitebark pine growing in the subalpine around here have the hardest cone scalxes but they are opened primarily by the brute strength of Clark’s nutcrackers’ heavy pointed beaks, or sometimes by grizzly bears.

