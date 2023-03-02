The Nature Nut

While walking through some mixed aspen/conifer forests in Telkwa the other day, we encountered a male downy woodpecker just a few feet away from us. He seemed to be checking out the dried-up stems of the various bushes. It crossed my mind that perhaps he was looking for gall fly or wasp larvae which are an important treat for downy woodpeckers in mid-winter.

There are several different species of gall flies and gall wasps that lay their eggs on the stems of native shrubs during the growing season. The shape and appearance of the galls vary depending on which gall fly or gall wasp has laid the eggs and on which host plant. The galls are most noticeable at this time of year when all the surrounding vegetation has disappeared.

When the larvae hatch from the eggs, they burrow into the host plant’s stem. The larval saliva contains chemicals that mimic plant growth hormones which stimulate the host plant’s cells to divide rapidly to form a lump or “gall” as a protective home around the larvae. The larvae gradually grow as they eat the plant cells inside the gall. When mature, the larvae stop eating and go into hibernation for the winter.

Thimbleberries are host to the thimbleberry gall wasp. The galls, when fresh, are reddish green, elongate or sausage-shaped and wrapped around the stem. As they mature, they turn woody with a bumpy, gray-brown surface. The gall encloses several larvae each in cells arranged radially around a central core. I have seen downy woodpeckers checking out thimbleberry galls in our local aspen forests and I was once told that the birds can hear the grubs inside, although I am not sure that is the case.

Goldenrod galls, formed by the goldenrod gall fly, are very common throughout eastern Canada but are not found on the common Canada goldenrod we have here. The galls are rounded or oval-shaped, tapering at both ends as they wrap the stem.

In the Fall, as they mature, the single larva of the goldenrod gall fly excavates its own escape tunnel through the wall of the gall but does not go through the thin outer protective layer. It is during the cold weeks of winter that the downy woodpeckers search for exit tunnels that are still intact. Once a Downy finds an intact tunnel, it pokes its pointed beak into the tunnel and extracts the calorie-rich grub with its tongue.

Wild roses may also be attacked by gall wasps that induce the host to produce an elaborate mossy gall covered in finely branched filaments which is called ‘Robin’s pincushion’ (after the English woodland sprite Robin Goodfellow) or a ‘rose bedeguar’ from the French word bédégar meaning ‘wind-blown.’

These gall larvae are an important source of protein treats for downy woodpeckers in cold winter weather. They might even get extra treats because the gall flies and wasps are also parasitized by other flies and wasps. So, there could be several types of juicy grubs inside the galls.

MORE NATURE NUT:

American dippers Part 1

American dippers Part 2



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter