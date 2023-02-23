The Nature Nut

Why do American Dippers dip?

Why do Spotted and Solitary Sandpipers and Northern Waterthrushes bob up and down?

Has it got something to do with living near moving water? I don’t know, except when I first started bird watching I was led to believe it was because they lived near moving water, so their dipping and bobbing conceals them from predators. Some birds just bob their tails, while others bob their heads.

I like this idea, but if dippers stand perfectly still, they are better camouflaged against the gray rocks along a streamside. Instead, they flex their legs and dip frequently.

A second possible reason is that bobbing, or dipping, might help them to focus on food items beneath the surface of the continually moving water. But then why dip or bob almost continuously?

The most accepted reason is that it is a form of communication in an otherwise very noisy environment. The upper eyelid of American Dippers bears a row of white feathers. During courtship, dippers not only dip more frequently and more exaggeratedly, but they rhythmically flash their eyelids – a sort of white winking that maybe means “come hither.”

If there is a potential predator nearby, they will become agitated and dip very frequently, which also has the effect of making them less visible against the movement of the water. The same behaviour is true of Spotted Sandpipers.

Humans are viewed as potential aggressors, so don’t be fooled by those white winks – they are not for you.

No one knows for sure what the real reason for bobbing or dipping by some birds living near water is, but it obviously has some value as it requires energy to perfect.