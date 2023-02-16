The Nature Nut

This past Christmas Bird Count no one reported seeing an American dipper, probably because all the side streams were frozen with no open water. Since dippers do not migrate, they must have found open water elsewhere so they could eat.

Typical dipper habitat consists of fast-moving, turbulent, clear streams often at high elevations where the water even in summer is cool or even very cold.

Originally called water ouzels (ouzel meaning blackbird), our American dipper has been described as a stout robin with a stubby tail, round fluffy body like a gray tennis ball and white feathery eyelids. The song is a bubbly, wren-like, pretty song that can be heard above the noise of the water.

Their main food consists of insects, insect larvae, small fish and even fish eggs that they find underwater, often on the stream bottom.

They do not migrate in winter so we can often see them bobbing up and down picking up food items on the ice or snow lining the water. Suddenly they dive headfirst into the freezing water, disappear for up to 30 seconds and just as suddenly pop up to the surface like a cork with a juicy larva in their beaks. Feeding by dippers has been described as if in a cafeteria inside a washing machine.

Dippers are amazing birds. How does a small songbird manage to dive, swim, fly and walk in icy cold water to look for food without freezing? Using their wings, large feet, and long toes to propel them, they have been known to dive as much as six metres (20 feet) to reach the bottom, then walk along the stream bed, often against the current, meanwhile turning up rocks in search of food in water that most humans would have difficulty standing up in.

They have many special adaptations. They possess more contour feathers which are kept fully waterproofed by means of oil from a very large preening gland. Their metabolism is slow and the hemoglobin count in their blood is very high so they can store more oxygen.

A nasal flap can close to prevent water being inhaled into the body via the nostrils and the eyes are protected by means of a third membrane called the nictitating membrane. They do not have webbed feet, but their feet are large, long-toed, and equipped with strong claws which enable them to grip rocks so they can walk against the current turning over pebbles and small rocks in search of food items.

Dipper offspring seem to be comfortable with being in cold, turbulent water.

The large, domed, soccer-ball-shaped nests made of mosses and plant materials are often built on ledges sticking out over the water. When the babes are ready to leave the nest, they can just fall directly into the water where they may be tossed and rolled over several times before bobbing to the surface and calmly swimming to the water’s edge. Bridges are also often used for nest placement.

The name dipper was given to these enigmatic birds because they dip up and down as many as 50 times a minute while on the streamside before suddenly disappearing into the water. Why they, and several other birds that live near water, dip repeatedly is not completely understood. The possible reasons are for the next edition of Nature Nut.