The Nature Nut

Last week, I talked about the research on Canada jays that has been taking place since the 1960s into how the jays could nest successfully through bitterly cold winters, raising young in open nests on the tops of tree branches. Then I mentioned that population numbers in Ontario (and elsewhere) have declined since 1977. Why?

Given feathers or cotton balls, the jays will take them off to line their nests and make them warmer. The advantage of studying Canada jays is that they come when they are called as they think they are going to get a handout. The Algonquin birds learned to recognize the names the researchers gave them. Names were based on the colour of the leg bands. I got a kick out of this. Loyal Ooser (LOYL-OOSR) had lime over yellow on the left leg and orange over silver on the right.

When the bird arrived, the researchers offered it a cotton ball, which the jay took and flew off with. So, the researchers followed it to find the nests. This is not easy to do in deep snow. Nests seem to be located in forest stands with a significant number of black spruce. While locating nests, food packages were found under peeling bark of black spruce and the thinking was perhaps black spruce produced a preservative to help keep the food fresh.

Also, for some reason, black spruce stands appear to provide a cooler microclimate, so the jays tend to cache food and nest in them preferentially.

Then the researchers started to find nests containing dead, starved young and the number of birds was declining. The decline appeared to be weather-related. The winter of 2014-2015 was bitterly cold and the Canada jays had the highest reproductive output of the past 50 years. However, the following winter was very mild and nest failures were common.

The researchers concluded that nest failures and decline in the number of birds was related to the winter temperature. Milder temperatures meant much of the cached food, which was largely perishable, just rotted. Dan Strickland, the chief park naturalist wrote a paper in which he referred to “hoard rot” resulting from milder winter temperatures as the underlying reason for population declines.

Thinking about our own situation here in the Bulkley Valley, I suspect the milder winters in B.C. are also responsible for the fact that Canada jays are no longer overwintering in the valley bottoms, and they have gone higher up in the mountains to find cold enough winters in which to hoard and breed.

Notes from All About Birds by Gustave Alexson, Cornell Labs.