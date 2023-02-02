The Nature Nut

Gray jays, or more correctly Canada jays, are curious, mischievous, friendly birds that many will know because they are not afraid of people and come readily to look for handouts.

It does not take long for them to show up at a campsite or when people are stopped for lunch, hoping that someone will hold their hands out with a food item. Kids love them because they will land on their hands to take food.

Although called gray jay for a long time, the American Ornithological Society changed their name in 2018 back to Canada jay – their original name.

They are also known as whisky-jacks, a name derived from the Cree wisakedjak which means “trickster, spirit of the forest.”

Other names are meat-eater and camp-robber because they like meat and will take any food (not just meat) from campers. We once were just about to serve up our breakfast at a campsite when one swooshed down and stole a sausage right out of the hot frying pan.

We used to have them coming to our feeders here in the Bulkley Valley in the 1970s but they stopped coming and we missed them and wondered why. We still see them at higher elevations.

A long-term study in Algonquin Park, Ontario may help to explain why there are so few seen down in our valleys.

The study started back in the 1960s. Canada Jays nest extremely early in the year and an active nest was recorded one year on February 22. Even though winter temperatures used to go as low as -40C, nests were successful, and populations stayed relatively stable.

At first, the researchers were trying to find out how these birds could successfully raise families so early in the year in bitterly cold conditions, especially since the open, bowl-shaped nests were located on the top of branches with no protection. How did they stay warm and feed their young?

Canada jays, like other members of the Corvid family such as Clark’s nutcrackers and pinyon jays, are food hoarders. However, while nutcrackers and pinyon jays cache pine seeds primarily, Canada jays cache a variety of foods such as nuts, berries, mushrooms, small animals, and venison as well as some seeds. They produce a sticky saliva in their mouths, roll the food item into sticky packages (boli) and then cache the boli on branches and frequently underneath peeling tree bark.

Food caching is done in late August and through the fall, with as many as 1,000 packages cached per day and a total of 100,000 packages per season. With freezing temperatures the food larder lasts long enough to feed the young and have them off the nest by early May. This gives the young enough time to develop their cognitive skills and to learn how to stash food and remember where it is before the next winter hits.

This all sounds like a good fail-proof adaptation to surviving extreme winter conditions. But nests are being found containing dead, starved young ones and population numbers in Algonquin fell by 50 per cent since 1977. Why?

Oh, I have run out of space, so I will have to finish this story next week.