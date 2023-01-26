The Nature Nut

If I was asked what my favourite native B.C. animal is I would probably reply “all of them.”

However, I must confess to being drawn to cats, especially the Canada lynx.

The Canada lynx has a reputation for being secretive and elusive. My experience with them, albeit somewhat limited, is that they are in fact very curious. We used to see them crossing the roads in the Yukon and rather than shoot off to hide in the woods, they would turn around, sit down and watch us go by.

Indeed, while out on a field trip in the Smithers Community Forest with my students I saw one cross the road in front of the vehicle I was driving. Some of the students missed seeing it, so I stopped and told everyone to be quiet and search the edge of the road as I was sure it was probably still sitting there watching us.

Just after I said that a Steller’s Jay flew into a bush and started screeching at something on the ground. I focused on where the bird was looking and sure enough there below it, perfectly camouflaged against a tree trunk, was the beautiful Lynx blinking its golden eyes at the racket the jay was making. Everyone got a great look.

One followed me on the nature trail in the Community Forest. It had snowed lightly and on my return down the trail I found a beautiful set of lynx tracks in the snow on top of my footprints.

Two years ago, when I came around a corner on the Stewart-Cassiar highway a lynx was sitting in the roadway, but close to the right edge. I slowed expecting it to cross the road or run away. When I came to a stop it was sitting right in front of my fender. I got out of my car to shoo it out of harm’s way, but it merely went behind my car and slowly started to walk across the road. When I told it to get off the road it stopped, turned, and looked at me, meowed as if to say, “I know what I am doing” and sauntered off into the bush.

What a thrill.

By far my most memorable experience was when a captive young lynx was being reprimanded by its owner for misbehaving. It stopped on a top bunk bed next to me (eye to eye) and as I told it how beautiful it was, it slapped me on my cheek with its velvety soft paw. How I laughed.

Lynx feet are big and covered in soft, thick hairs so they act like snowshoes keeping the lynx up on top of the snow and making it easy for them to move fast when hunting their favourite snowshoe hares in winter.

Unlike dog family tracks, most of the time lynx tracks do not show the claw marks. Several years ago, we had a peak in snowshoe hare numbers and a very tame young lynx would regularly walk back and forth past our kitchen window in search of the hares.

The populations of hares and lynx cycle around each other. When the hare numbers peak, there are enough for the lynx to raise a family, so the following year we tend to see more lynx.

As the lynx deplete the hare populations, they find it harder to raise families and so they start to decline and hare numbers slowly increase again.