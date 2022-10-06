The Nature Nut

It’s fall – the time for the aspens and cottonwoods to turn golden-yellow against a brilliant blue sky. I miss that golden-yellow. It has been quite a few years since we have been treated to such a fabulous display of fall colours. The aspen leaf miner has been around for quite a while now, turning the leaves silvery-grey in early summer instead of bright green. Often leaves fall prematurely or they turn an uninspiring brownish yellow.

Am I kidding myself that perhaps the leaf miner was not as bad this year, the leaves were greener and maybe some of them would turn golden yellow?

Aspens are such amazing trees – perfectly designed to live in our northern climate. Over most of their range they reproduce by cloning. Cloning is a form of asexual reproduction where the trees produce new saplings from the existing roots instead of depending on seed production. This means that one clone may consist of many trees that all have identical DNA and are really one organism.

The largest and heaviest known organism in the world is believed to be a clone of 47,000 genetically identical aspen trees known as ‘Pando’ (Latin for ‘I spread’) located in Utah, all coming from a single male parent and having an estimated total weight of 6,000 tons.

Spring and fall are good times to distinguish the clones. All the trees in one clone will leaf out together in the spring and, in the fall, they all change colour and drop their leaves at the same time. Sometimes a clone will have bright red leaves in the fall.

Although aspens do produce lots of catkins and presumably seed, the seeds need bare mineral soil to germinate. Growth of saplings from seed does occur after fire which is a natural part of the ecosystem of far northern forests.

The bark of aspens contains photosynthetic tissue. Try wetting the bark to see it turn green. This means that aspens can start producing their own food before the leaves come out in the spring if there is available water underground. Similarly, the trees continue to carry out their own food production after the leaves have dropped in the Fall, at least until the available water freezes up.

Notice how the bark of aspen trees is often ripped off by moose and fallen trees may be debarked by deer and snowshoe hares. By spring, the animals are craving Vitamin C and fresh juicy foods. They can smell the sugars that are starting to rise up the tree trunks.

Have you ever noticed that aspen tree trunks are not covered with leafy lichens whereas birch tree trunks are festooned with them? I think the reason is that leafy lichens would interfere with light reaching the photosynthetic tissues in the trunk. There are lots of crustose lichens on aspen trunks, but they are very thin and appear to be part of the bark. In addition, we have noticed that the aspen trunks are smooth and covered with a fine talcum-like powder. Maybe this is produced to deter the attachment of leafy lichens.

Aspens are tough trees and very tenacious. They are hard to kill as anyone clearing land for crops or gardens will tell you. However, even though they have a strong will to survive, we are noticing some of the trees are dying – probably due to a combination of too many years of leaf miner damage and repeated droughts.