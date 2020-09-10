The joys of an aging body

I don’t know about you but I get my days mixed up.

Today, I was pretty sure it was a Sunday. Had that wrong when I was told it is actually Tuesday. Close enough!

I did my routine. Walked the dog and cat in the rain. Came back, sat by the woodstove, had a coffee and thought I had a tick on my belly. If not that, it must be one humdinger of a skin tag.

Ok, on closer inspection I could see it was a big skin tag that looks like a tick. So darned attractive!

This is all leading to how our bodies change as we get older. Every day there seems to be a surprise. A pain here or there. Often it hurts something somewhere I didn’t even know I had. Why do old people get thicker toenails? Bigger earlobes are a good one. How about a bit of nose hair? Maybe some growing out of your ears.

Some of these things have to do more with men. At least I hope so.

The other day as I went to the drugstore I was looking for something to soothe or cure a corn on my little toe. Hurts like the dickens!

Well, let me tell you there is a lot of this and that for fixing problems with our feet. Dooeys that fit in your shoe, cream to rub on some location. I did find the corn stuff. It was right next to something that would rid my toenails of fungus of some sort. Right on the same shelf with numerous concoctions that could get rid of warts.

At that point, I was quite happy that I did not need most of the items on display.

There is only so much time in a day, so I was on to the aisle that housed things to fight constipation. Good that it was down another aisle since I am sure people would figure a lot about foot problems might be because we are constipated.

I was impressed at how much I could buy to fight my current bowel issue. I could have spent a bucket of money just in that one place. I did select psyllium powder and Carter’s pills. Right there I see Smooth Move.

It was kind of tempting. There were pills, chewy things, powders. liquids and more.

Nuts to this I said. I put back the psyllium powder, kept the Carter’s. Went to the checkout area thinking the nice lady there would certainly know my health issues. Sore feet and constipated. Maybe there is a connection.

I went back to the grocery store and bought some prune juice. Problem solved. I do have an idea by next Sunday or Tuesday some new old person issue will come my way. I hope I am ready and at least not constipated.

