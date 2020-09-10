The history of newspapers goes way back

I have reached Claydon Saskatchewan and am now on my way to Climax Saskatchewan, 49,493.6 steps away. I already have some extra steps from my Claydon walk to put towards this, 6,268, so have a good start. Climax had a population of 195 in 2016 and the mayor is Dennis Klein. This small village is located in the southwestern region of the Saskatchewan province just north of the US border.

September 4th is Newspaper Carrier Day. In 1833 a 10-year-old boy, Barney Flaherty, was the first newsboy, answering an ad in the New York Sun meant for adults. In those days they not only delivered newspaper but then had to collect money from their customers. Sometimes a difficult part of the job. Getting the Newspaper was always a big deal in my family, Dad got to read it first. Then I went through it looking for the funnies, jokes and any puzzles. Mom would look for the ladies’ section, searching for recipes. There was always a pile of newspaper to use for all sorts of things. Mom made use of the paper to put parts of it on her clean floor after she had washed and waxed it. I remember my first time in my own home, washing and waxing the floor and laying down newspaper near the sink and the door. My learning experience was that apparently you have to wait for the wax to dry BEFORE you put the paper down. Wax can be the best glue ever! I spent a greater part of that day removing the newspaper that was stuck to the floor. In my defense I was only 17 and had never needed to wash the floor, my mom did all that at home.

The Women’s’ Enterprise Centre is hosting two webinar series: Financial Fitness Webinar series and Build Your Business Webinar series. These two webinars’ help you manage your cash flow and understand the financial side of your business and also to focus on key aspects of your business-like strategic planning, marketing, keeping employees and growth strategies. A third, free Webinar, is How to Outsource Work While Keeping You and Your Customers Safe which is on September 15. To find out all the dates and receive more information: womensenterprise.ca or call 1-800-643-7014.

Homegrown classes for preserving, maybe to have a refresher or learn new methods, 4 separate classes are available on fermenting, pressure canning, food drying and boiling water bath canning September 17 and 18 in Smithers. These events are organized by M.A.S.H. (Making Agriculture Sustainable in the Hazeltons) and are sponsored by the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Kassandra Trust, and RDBN’s Connecting Producers and Consumers Project. A Covid-19 Safety Plan will be in effect and class sizes are limited to allow for social distancing. More information: www.mashazeltons.org or e-mail Laurie Gallant at mashazeltons@gmail.com. Laurie’s phone number is 250-847-1399.

Closing with: grubstake – to provide with material assistance (such as a loan) for launching an enterprise or for a person in difficult circumstances. And a quote, author unknown: “I cannot stand the words “Get over it”. All of us are under such pressure to put our problems in the past tense. Slow down. Don’t allow others to hurry your healing. It is a process, one that may take years, occasionally, even a lifetime – and that’s OK.”