The heart-warming simplicity of maternal caring

I reached Yahk May 17. My next town with the goal of continuing as close to the U.S. border as possible is Moyie, 43,560 steps. Moyie is an unincorporated community in the East Kootenay region of B.C., located on Highway 3 south of Cranbrook. It is on the eastern shore of Moyie Lake, the origin of Moyie is thought to be the French word for mouille, meaning wet. Population is 450 as of a 2006 census. I already have 1,335 steps toward this small town.

The BV Naturalists invite you to view their summer schedule which includes beginner birding, alpine flowers, old growth forest explorations and day trips. Trip schedules, membership forms and citizen science projects are available on their website: bvnaturalists.ca.

Speaking about birds, I have a bird feeder outside my living room window. The other day while watching the birds coming and going, I saw one sitting at the feeder with a smaller bird beside it. It appeared they were both eating the seeds and then I noticed the larger bird feeding the smaller one, then the smaller one would pick a few seeds by itself and again the other bird would feed it more seeds. It warmed my heart to see (what I assumed) a mom feeding her baby, caring for it and teaching it about a bird feeder and seeds.

Something to put on your calendar: “21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act.” This event will be at the Della Herman Theatre, Monday, June 17, doors open 6:30 p.m., start time 7 p.m. Author Bob Joseph will present and answer questions about the Indian Act, past and present. The book he has written won the 2019 Bill Duthie Booksellers’ Choice Award. Many sponsors and partners made this event possible: Smithers Bridging Committee, Organizing Against Racism & Hate (Province of B.C.), Aboriginal Education (SD54), BCGEU, Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation, Bulkley Valley Museum, Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge, and the Bulkley Valley Research Centre. We are also grateful to the Bachrach family, the Wright family, and many individual donors.

At the Library: Saturday June 15, 2 – 3:30 p.m., AFFNO book display and membership information outside the Library. Friday June 28, 7:30 p.m., author Ross Hoffman reads from “Song of the Earth, The Life of Alfred Joseph.”

Something I read: when the Notre-Dame de Paris fire happened, it was noted that the 13th century wooden beams of the roof were from old-growth forests, ones that had reached a great age without much disturbance. It was also noted that there is no more old-growth forest left to provide such beams for the rebuild. Here in B.C., we have some left, but at times they appear to be in danger. Once they are gone people, they are gone. A lesson learned.

At the Art Gallery: last of the spring workshops: Acrylic Painting Basics with Catilin Ambery, Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Members $60, non-members $65. Catilin will share her techniques to create your own fabulous piece of art. All supplies, register at info@smithersart.org.

Closing with: apposite – highly pertinent or appropriate, apt.