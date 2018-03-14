The disappointing Bulkley Valley recycling dance: Two steps forward then one step back

Writer laments dismantling of rural recycling and offers ways to keep it out of the landfill.

Editor,

I was really really disappointed and saddened when I witnessed how much our recycling program has been scaled back at the Encorp recycling station on Nineteenth Avenue in Smithers.

I’d heard that there were problems about continuing our upgraded recycling program that we’d finally established in the Bulkley Valley, but the impact of its dismantling really hit me when I tried to do my regular recycling last week.

Can we really not get the issues resolved? Please, nobody try to convince me that our recycling program is “not economically viable,” a money-losing venture, and that a reasonable profit — or even breaking-even — is not possible. I will not believe that recycling our waste is not a worthwhile venture, that we lose if we recycle as much of our waste as we can. That is ridiculous, outdated thinking and is no longer acceptable.

If our recycling program was not working well or “costing too much,” then we — the people, company, town, region and province — are not doing something correctly. So let’s be creative, collaborative, cooperative, and — god forbid — compromising if necessary, in order to do the right thing and recycle our waste well.

Let’s NOT accept taking steps backwards after taking steps forward! I was bragging to my big city-dwelling family and friends down south how we finally had an awesome recycling program up here in the Valley, and that hopefully, it wouldn’t be too long before we could formalize recycling our organic waste for apartments, businesses, government buildings and houses.

Again, I am so disappointed. However, I know that in the Bulkley Valley we have very intelligent people, some of whom are forward-thinking, progressive, and not afraid of change and taking reasonable risks. So this recycling back-slide/hiccup will be resolved.

In the meantime, we as a community will have to be creative to continue with our hard-learned/hard-earned good habits. And here’s a few ideas and things that I’m going to do:

1) I will continue sorting my waste as I have learned how; 2) When I drive east or west along Highway 16 heading to a bigger centre, I will take as much of my recycling with me to distribute in the other communities that have better recycling programs than we do now, and 3) I will keep an ear open for people I know who are traveling out of the Valley and ask them if they can take some recycling along so it can be recycled properly.

Terrace and Prince Rupert I’ve heard have pretty good recycling programs, while Prince George’s is not as good as Quesnel’s recycling program. Edmonton and the southern B.C cities definitely have better recycling than us — at least for now.

So, I’m going to Plan B, C and D, etc., in order to continue to do the right thing until the Bulkley Valley gets back on track with its recycling program. It may have derailed somewhat for now, but that will be fixed eventually. In the meantime, I want to encourage everyone to continue with their good recycling habits and be creative in how they continue to recycle properly and well. Let’s keep doing the right thing and our recycling program will eventually follow us and correct itself.

Thanks for listening.

D. Harris

Smithers

Previous story
Your sycophancy is showing

Just Posted

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

“It’s about the larger area here and the life in it,” says Bulkley Valley favourite Mark Perry.

The big melt

The Town of Smithers reminds homeowners to prepare for all that snow turning to water.

Olympic spirit at ‘Ksan

VIDEO: cross-country skiing in Hazelton with tips from Olympian Beckie Scott.

MORE SKIN: The Game an exploration of racism

On International Day for the Elimination of Racism, an interactive game explores tough situations.

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week for shoving kids

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

Most Read

  • The disappointing Bulkley Valley recycling dance: Two steps forward then one step back

    Writer laments dismantling of rural recycling and offers ways to keep it out of the landfill.

  • Your sycophancy is showing

    Writer responds to Tom Fletcher’s column on environmentalist funding, suggesting he do more research.