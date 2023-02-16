The Canadian Health Care System: A crisis in the making

As one of the most cherished programs of the Canadian government, our healthcare system has provided generations of citizens with access to important services and excellent care.

Unfortunately, the system is now, and has been for some time, facing a growing crisis, with many of its underlying problems left unaddressed for too long. I, for one, am completely frustrated that the healthcare system in our country has gotten to this point.

For our system to remain viable, a number of complex and systemic issues must be dealt with, the most important being money. The question of how to adequately finance the system has become an ever-increasing puzzle, as the cost of health care services continues to grow. The recent meeting between the premiers and the federal government highlights the gap between what the federal government is willing to pay and what is desperately needed in the provinces.

Another source of frustration for me, is that the healthcare system has been unable to meet the needs of those suffering from mental health issues, and those entrenched in poverty and homelessness.

As a country, we have consistently underfunded these services, leading to lessened access to health care for these vulnerable populations. As well, these issues are compounded by the shortage of frontline primary health care workers, due to lack of funding, and are issues that need to be overcome to ensure a higher standard of preventative care for all of our populations.

The current crisis in our healthcare system does not have a single solution, and is the result of numerous issues that need to be addressed immediately. In order for the system to break new ground, the federal government needs to implement bold and aggressive reforms that address our financial shortfalls, prioritize care for the disadvantaged and elderly, and provide adequate support for our frontline healthcare workers.

It is also important to understand the impact of new technologies, what they can offer, and how to make them available to all people in our society, not just those who can afford them.

Finally, everyone has to be at the table to be honest and talk, whether they are healthcare providers, policy makers or one of the many agencies that provide the multiple facets of care, including those such as the RCMP and first responders.

To emerge from this crisis, these discussions and priorities cannot be overlooked or undervalued. We cannot try to “fix” one area with an infusion of money, this has to be a ground-up revamp of the entire system.

Our healthcare system is in dire need of modernizing and restructuring if it is to remain an invaluable part of Canadian life. If we do nothing, we risk losing the gold standard of care we used to be recognized for around the world.

If we don’t fix this, the system will crash and we will all pay the ultimate price for generations to come.