Smithers Interior News Editorial

The bright side of summer 2020

As Grandma might say: “There’s better things to worry about, like what’s for supper”

If we can learn anything from Monty Python it would be to always look on the bright side of life.

Of course, in a summer (and an August, in particular) that has been the wettest (by a long shot) and second coolest ever recorded, finding the bright side amidst all the gloom can be difficult.

As if COVID-19 putting the kibosh on normal vacation plans wasn’t bad enough, it is easy to feel like we have been robbed of our summer.

There are, however, bright spots to be considered.

The biggest advantage is the impact on wildfire season. In the Northwest, it has been virtually non-existent. So much so, the Northwest Fire Centre has been able to dispatch crews to help out our neighbours in southern B.C. with their blazes.

Meanwhile, our friends back east, are complaining about the sweltering heat they’ve had to endure this year.

And while the sky has been grey, the ground is awash not just with the damp, but with lush greenery and abundant and colourful wildflowers, which, by the way, if we are inclined to stop and smell them, as the popular idiom encourages, are even more fragrant than usual.

The weather has also brought us some spectacular thunderstorms. While we may not appreciate the buckets of rain that accompany that, it is difficult not to appreciate the sheer power of Mother Nature dancing across a dramatic sky.

It is perhaps within our own nature to covet an ideal kind of summer with enough rain to keep things green, but sunny days on the cooler side of hot, conducive to water sports, picnics, camping and marshmallow roasts.

However, at the risk of sounding trite, it is what it is. Weather-wise, we get what we get, and there is nothing we can do about it.

It is perhaps not easy sometimes to accept the relentlessness of it, but maybe heeding some motherly wisdom will help.

“There’s better things to worry about, like what’s for supper.”

