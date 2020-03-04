The best game you can name

We were recently lucky enough to have a number of Vancouver Canucks alumni in town for two games against the hometown Smithers Flyers.

It might seem like these events materialize effortlessly out of thin air. This is, in no uncertain terms, false.

In reality, this event was only possible because companies who see value in our community invested the money into it.

That includes a number of local businesses, whose contributions we are certainly grateful for.

Just as importantly, it includes the small group of resource companies who got together to invest the seed money into the project when it was nothing more

than an idea of Canucks alumni association vice president Dave Babych and a few business contacts.

It’s no secret that the resource sector in Canada is currently embroiled in a controversial and divisive subject. In that sense, the media must act as a fifth estate and hold all parties to account.

Just as important, however, is to acknowledge when these companies do good for the communities and provinces they operate within.

It’s easy to get caught up in the social media flurry and be affected by some of the “resource companies = bad” mentality.

The reality is much more nuanced than that. We must acknowledge that while there are arguments both for and against the current state of resource development and extraction in Canada, there are also demonstrated positive effects from the long term economic benefits they provide our local communities and workers with.

These games were a clear example of the latter and — we hope — a sign of economic things to come for the region.

And who knows, maybe next time if the Flyers are looking for an easy win we can get the Toronto Maple Leafs down here next year (with the Zamboni driver stepping in for the home team, of course) and make this an annual event.