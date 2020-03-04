The best game you can name

We were recently lucky enough to have a number of Vancouver Canucks alumni in town for two games against the hometown Smithers Flyers.

It might seem like these events materialize effortlessly out of thin air. This is, in no uncertain terms, false.

In reality, this event was only possible because companies who see value in our community invested the money into it.

That includes a number of local businesses, whose contributions we are certainly grateful for.

Just as importantly, it includes the small group of resource companies who got together to invest the seed money into the project when it was nothing more

than an idea of Canucks alumni association vice president Dave Babych and a few business contacts.

It’s no secret that the resource sector in Canada is currently embroiled in a controversial and divisive subject. In that sense, the media must act as a fifth estate and hold all parties to account.

Just as important, however, is to acknowledge when these companies do good for the communities and provinces they operate within.

It’s easy to get caught up in the social media flurry and be affected by some of the “resource companies = bad” mentality.

The reality is much more nuanced than that. We must acknowledge that while there are arguments both for and against the current state of resource development and extraction in Canada, there are also demonstrated positive effects from the long term economic benefits they provide our local communities and workers with.

These games were a clear example of the latter and — we hope — a sign of economic things to come for the region.

And who knows, maybe next time if the Flyers are looking for an easy win we can get the Toronto Maple Leafs down here next year (with the Zamboni driver stepping in for the home team, of course) and make this an annual event.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Telkwa resident unhappy with council’s handling of ICBC CEO

Just Posted

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

Canucks alumni game an example of resource companies giving back to local communities

The back-to-back games will be held this weekend in Smithers

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll

Leger executive vice-president says this represents a major shift in public support for Indigenous rights

Bank of Canada cuts key rate to 1.25 per cent amid coronavirus concerns

Rail line blockades, job action by Ontario teachers and harsh winter weather were also to blame

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Avalanche closes Hwy 37A into Stewart

No vehicles were damaged

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

Most Read