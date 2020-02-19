The beauty of a walk

Welcome to my world!! The beauty of this place amazes me every day! Just the other night as the full moon lit up my world I went to bed then got up to check the old dogs. I looked out in the yard where the moon glow showed the deer sleeping near the feeding station. I decided to get dressed , throw on my old boots and go for a walk. It was 2:30 in the morning but a walk was a must. The dogs were not too keen but they came along anyway. The trees made long shadows on the snow and no flashlight was needed. The deer were ignored and soon the dogs were back on their heated beds. The walk in the full moonlight is a memory made.

The next day a walk in the warm sunshine brought another good story. A raven who has lived here for many years always comes along for a walk. Up the road we went. The dogs ahead and the raven and I brought up the rear. I would throw out a bit of kibble for the raven , then the dogs would chase him. Today the Raven shared his food with River, the dog. A picture should have been taken of that encounter.

Also on scene is the pileated woodpecker. It was hanging off a peanut butter feeder. What an amazing bird.

Still lots of pine grosbeaks here as well as chickadees, woodpeckers and some sparrows. An eagle did a fly-over just to make sure everything is as it should be.

Talking about birds I have friends and family who do the snowbird thing. Off to Florida or California. Warm weather and lots to do. I should envy those travellers but I can’t imagine not living in this wild bushy area enjoying the peace of a winter day. As long as all of us find our special place it is a good thing.

This past week I spoke to some of you about the common theme of the day which was either sore feet or a sore back- or both. What to do to get some help with that? Since I was in the sore foot topic range I went to the drug store and bought some Epsom salts.

I put about half a cup of the salts in warm water and soaked away. By golly where I had a bit of an infection cleared up in a couple days.I don’t sit in a bathtub anymore. But if I did I know having a good soak with salts added to the water is a big help for a sore back.

If you have time look up the benefits of Epsom salts. Interesting to find out all it can do. Inexpensive as well.

I had more I wanted to tell you but at this moment in time I have two flying squirrels at the bird feeder outside. I have an idea they are making more of their kind. Whatever they are doing it is very noisy. I did look at them a while back. Big buggy eyes and the skin flaps to use when they glide away.

Thanks for the calls that came to 250-846-5095 and the email notes to mallory@bulkley.net.